Home focus: Bartlesville season debut at Fieldhouse on Friday

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago
During the past 40 seasons, Bartlesville High School basketball teams have followed an eclectic journey that has ascended to the top of the mountain or bent downward to the valley of melancholy.

Bruin and Lady Bruin fans will get a better idea on Friday where this year’s path might lead when Bartlesville plays host to Sapulpa High.

Following the girls’ and boys’ junior varsity games, the varsity girls will tip-off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m.

On paper, this might not be a fair measuring stick for the Lady Bruins, who are coming off a 4-20 season and underwent major remodeling during the offseason due to the loss of multiple senior starters.

Sapulpa finished 20-7 last year and advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Of course, Bartlesville’s objective will be to win Friday night. But, regardless of the outcome, second-year Bartlesville head coach Justyn Shaw will be gauging his team’s fight, desire, execution and overall skills’ improvement.

Key Lady Bruin returnees to watch should include senior sharpshooter Kaelynn “K.K.” Duncan, versatile junior battler Mikka Chambers, gritty junior guard Grace McPhail and athletic sophomores Kadance Barnett and Alayah Dunn. Determined senior post player Karlee Joseph also could contribute some important minutes.

Duncan and Chambers are the only true returning starters, but others in that group turned in some positive varsity minutes.

Sapulpa already has one game under its belt, defeating Sand Springs, 61-21, on Tuesday. This will be Bartlesville’s season debut.

BRUINS

The Sapulpa Chieftains and Bruins both have already plunged into the season wars.

On Tuesday, Sapulpa outlasted Sand Springs, 60-51; last Saturday, Bartlesville fell in Duncanville, Texas to South Oak Cliff, one of the top 5A teams in the Lone Star State, 53-39, at a high profile Thanksgiving Hoopfest.

During last season, the Bruins (12-11) zapped Sapulpa (4-19), 80-62.

Bartlesville boasts strong stability with the return of three-year starters David Castillo and Aadhi Ayyappan in the backcourt, along with returning starter Dayton McCall in a hybrid backcourt/front court role.

For last Saturday’s game, ninth-year Bruin starting coach Clent Stewart included Caleb Rogers and Michael Smith in his starting five.

Stewart is now the second-longest tenured head coach in Bruin history behind Tim Bart (2000-2014, 14 seasons),

No surprise that Castillo and Ayyappan led the Bruins in scoring with 16 and 14 points, respectively, against South Oak Cliff. But, the rest of team combined for just nine points.

Stewart said he’d like to see the team be more aggressive offensively in attacking closer to the basket.

This is a huge December for the Bruins. In addition to playing two home games in a month — which hasn’t happened often in recent years — Bartlesville will play mid-month in a prestigious Norm Stewart Classic in Missouri, and participate in the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa in the final week of December.

This will be Bartlesville’s first excursion into the TOC since the mid-2000s.

