Absolutely, with the governor releasing fellons, a cashless bail get out of jail free system, defended police departments and can't bribe any new hires Washington is a crime capital. Free loaders don't work, get handouts, street bums getting millions in free housing, all this is intentional. It's going to get worse.
keep letting dangerous criminal's back on the streets, this will continue to happen, well the Governor, stupidity at it's finest
Their letting all this crime happen so they can strip more rights from people. Because at some point people will beg for anything to clean up the streets. So careful of what we are asking for. How much of our right do you wanna give up to control crime
Comments / 49