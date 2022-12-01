Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.

4 DAYS AGO