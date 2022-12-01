Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
State Fire Marshal rules Earl Thomas house fire accidental and likely caused by lightning
ORANGE — The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire that destroyed the home of NFL star Earl Thomas in Orange County was accidental and likely caused by a lightning strike, according to information Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Fire Marshal's Office...
KFDM-TV
BPD investigating discovery of remains that may be those of missing man Edward Phillips
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating to determine if remains discovered in a wooded area in the north part of town are those of Edward Phillips, reported missing in 2021. Police say Sunday, December 4 at about 12:10 p.m., officers found human remains in a wooded area near the...
Bones found in submerged car identified as Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The remains of a Port Neches man missing for more than 14 years have been identified almost four months after they were found in a car submerged in a Port Arthur canal. The remains have been positively identified as those of Adrian Lozoya,25, according to...
31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)
Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
Deputies arrest three people in Beaumont following string of auto burglaries in Jefferson County
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County deputies arrested three people in Beaumont following a series of recent auto burglaries. The arrests took place Friday around 2:30 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detectives and SWAT searched a residence in the 8600 block of Phelan Boulevard. The search was in connection with...
KPLC TV
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 East
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes on I-10 East have reopened after the roadway was closed following a three-vehicle accident. Traffic on I-10 East between Sulphur and Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210. Officials are diverting traffic and closing I-10 due to a three-vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers...
8 people wounded in Wednesday morning shooting at Lake Charles bar
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Lake Charles bar early Wednesday morning, police said.
KPLC TV
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eight people were shot at a lounge on Broad Street overnight, authorities said. Three people are in critical condition following the shooting at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in the 500 block of Broad Street, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits the Southeast Texas Food Bank for ToyFeast
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Southeast Texas Food Bank to learn more about plans for the upcoming KFDM/Fox4 Beaumont ToyFeast. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
KPLC TV
Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted on a number of charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement officers catch a fugitive. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to let you know about someone who is on the run from justice. Sheriff Zena Stephens says the fugitive profiled this week is...
KFDM-TV
PN-G wins and moves on while Silsbee and Newton lose in the state football playoffs
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — PN-G defeated Fort Bend Marshall 29-21 in the state football playoffs Friday night in front of a large crowd supporting the Indians at Galena Park stadium. Newton lost its playoff game Friday night against the Harmony Eagles. Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56,...
KFDM-TV
Very high levels of influenza a concern among a looming 'tripledemic'
BEAUMONT — You probably already know someone who has been sick in your home, office or school, but it's not just COVID causing the problem. It's the common cold, the flu and RSV. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
KFDM-TV
OCI says it's donating $200,000 to BISD STEM programs
BEAUMONT — An industrial company has announced it's donating $200,000 to the Beaumont Independent School District to develop opportunities to expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education for students. OCI says its donation will allow BISD to purchase a mobile STEM lab and provide opportunities at the Career...
KFDM-TV
BBB announces new President/Chief Executive Officer
BEAUMONT — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Southeast Texas Board of Directors has named Darren Erwin, as its incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Current President/CEO, Liz Fredrichs, announced in August that she would be retiring from BBB at the end of 2022. Fredrichs...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Boys Basketball - YMBL/BISD Title Game: United 68 Aldine Nimitz 57 Final
Beaumont, Tx — The United Boys Basketball team wins the 69th edition of the YMBL Southeast Texas Shootout. The Timberwolves are back-to-back YMBL Tourney Champs.
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football - 4A-DII State Quarterfinals: Cuero 58 Silsbee 56 F/3 OT
Houston, TX — In an instant classic the Silsbee Tigers perfect season comes to an unfortunate end in triple overtime at the hands of the Cuero Gobblers. Silsbee finishes the season 13-1 and the first team in program history to record 13 wins in a single season.
