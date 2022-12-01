Read full article on original website
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.
1 dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Brookville
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) --One person is dead after a crash in Brookville on Monday evening. The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a single vehicle went into a pole in the 700 block of Arlington Road. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where they...
Preble County woman indicted in grandmother's death
EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Preble County woman accused in the death of her grandmother on Nov. 15 was indicted on Monday. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton is facing a charge of murder in connection of the death of her 93-year-old grandmother, Alice Matheny, according to court records. Eaton Police...
Blood from burglary found at home in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Trotwood Police are investigating a reported burglary at a home Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at about 1:30 a.m. No one was home at the time of the burglary. During an investigation, officers found blood at the scene, indicating...
Blanchester resident killed in 5-vehicle crash
DAYTON — A 20-year-old Blanchester resident was killed in a five-vehicle crash Friday in Butler Township, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Robyn Birzer was identified as the person who died in the accident that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 at...
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home
DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook on Monday, addressing an incident that has been circulating across social media the past few days. The Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, December 4, a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in Washington Township, when she...
Hostile incident training exercise in Shelby County to be held Tuesday
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments and law enforcement in Shelby County will participate in a hostile incident training exercise at Lehman High School on Tuesday. The exercise will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exercise is in compliance with the school's training curriculum, and will involve an actor playing an active shooter inside the school.
Man crashes car into tree, exits vehicle on foot before getting hit and killed on I-75
CINCINNATI — One man is dead following an early Monday morning crash on I-75 in the West End neighborhood in Cincinnati, according to our news partners at WCPO. At approximately 12:22 a.m., deputies responded to Winchell Avenue at the I-75 Northbound split to investigate a fatal injury traffic crash, WCPO reported.
27-year-old man sentenced for Thanksgiving Day murder
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 27-year-old D’Maughn Davion Moore was sentenced to 42 to 46 years to life in prison for shooting at multiple people on Thanksgiving Day 2019, killing one person. On November 28, 2019, 30-year-old David Anton Blane was in front of a house on Kenwood Avenue with...
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is in the hospital following a stabbing in Trotwood Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Biddison Avenue around...
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
No occupants around after car found on its top in creek
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A car was found on its top in a creek in Dayton Saturday morning. Fire departments and police were sent the area of Cornell Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue at about 9:20 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in the water, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Driver struck and killed by a car after crashing and running across I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A fatal crash closed down the Brent Spence Bridge early Monday morning. Police said Samuel Zerihun, 27, lost control of his car while heading northbound on the I-75 entrance ramp from 9th Street. His car went off the road and struck a tree. Zerihun then apparently got out of his car and tried to run across the interstate, but was struck and killed by a vehicle. Police said impairment appears to be a factor for Zerihun. He was also not wearing a seatbelt during the initial crash. The Brent Spence Bridge was shut down until around 6 a.m. when it reopened. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.
1 trapped, flown to hospital after crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A medical helicopter was called to respond to a crash with entrapment in Springfield Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m. crews were called to the 900 block of Eagle City Road to reports of a crash involving a single car. When crews got on scene they found a...
Firefighters respond to fire at Urbana home
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments responded to a working fire at a home in Urbana on Sunday. Crews arrived on scene at the 700 block of South Main Street just after 11 a.m., according to Urbana Fire Dispatch. No injuries have been reported. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON 24/7...
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
