Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Buddy Program reaches 50-year anniversary in mentoring youth of Roaring Fork Valley
The saying “It takes a village to raise a child” is a driving factor in The Buddy Program, a non-profit that empowers youth throughout the Roaring Fork Valley through mentoring services. For the past 50 years, the program has helped children from Aspen to Carbondale. “It takes a...
KJCT8
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: No to tiny homes, Scouts helping for holidays and thanks to Glenwood Springs police
A Miami based corporation, Eco Dwelling LLC, comes to Rifle, gets lawyered up, purchases four parcels of land, proceeds to build a manufacturing facility just outside of downtown, and stocks it with building materials. Ready to begin building what they hope to be 200 identical tiny footprint steel buildings with no garage in dense communities. Essentially glorified mobiles.
2 Colorado towns ranked best ski towns in world
USA Today announced the 2022 Readers' Choice "Best Ski Town" list on Friday.
Aspen Daily News
Klaus Obermeyer celebrates special birthday
Klaus Obermeyer was looking forward to his 103rd birthday on Friday for a long, long time. The Aspen icon and his family hosted a spectacular celebration when he reached the century mark in 2019, but Klaus has been saying for years that his 103rd would be especially memorable. It marks his 100th year on skis.
Aspen Daily News
Nonprofit to purchase trailer park for pilot project
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group this week went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Plastic bags are going to be a big conversation in Colorado going into the New Year
So you’ve been collecting those plastic bags from different stores for years. Sometimes they even take up all of the space under your sink, entire drawers in the kitchen or large portions of your pantry. Well you can now finally tell your irritated loved ones or roommates that there...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Not in my backyard, bear
Bears are still out and about, looking for their last snack before their long nap. Be sure to not give them a reason to stay awake or a place to shack up for the season. One early morning Nov. 29, Oasis Creek resident Michael McCallum heard a thud outside. He discovered a bear had just pulled his grill out onto his back porch.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Smokey Bear, trees, and tamales — posada welcomes Latino families to Christmas tradition in the forest
Roaring Fork Valley families kicked off the Christmas season at a posada and tree-cutting event at the Babbish Gulch trailhead near Glenwood Springs on Saturday. Conservation advocacy group Wilderness Workshop and their Latino-outreach division Defiende Nuestra Tierra joined forces with the White River National Forest Service to provide free tree-cutting permits and gear for attendees, plus a festive atmosphere complete with Latin music, tamales, and champurrado.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Snow squall hits Garfield County
The National Weather Service has just released a warning of a snow squall currently hitting the Garfield County area. The warning is in effect until 10:30 a.m. Expect sudden drops to near zero visibility and icy roads in heavy snow, the Weather Service said. Motorists are also being warned to slow down.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
