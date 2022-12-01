Read full article on original website
Related
mybasin.com
MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER PUBLIC TIP
RUCH, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect this evening at 8:35 after receiving a tip on his potential location from the public. JCSO deputies located the suspect on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was apprehended approximately four miles from the scene of Monday’s crime. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, will be lodged at the Jackson County Jail without bail. There is no further information at this time.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK SUSPECT FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a suspect following an alleged elude incident on Friday afternoon. A DCSO report said at about 2:20 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for a violation in the 2000 block of Fort Ranch Road near Glendale. The deputy could see that the man was a 29-year old known to have warrants, so asked him to exit the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to take off and the pursuit ensued. It went up Fort Branch Road but the deputy lost sight of the vehicle due to road conditions.
KDRV
Medford man jailed for gun, police chase charges in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Medford man faces nine criminal charges today accusing him of various crimes involving a weapon and a police chase. The Klamath Falls Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says today 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford has charges of Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful use of a Weapon and Pointing a Firearm at Another and other charges.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN TWICE IN 24 HOURS
Roseburg Police arrested a man twice in 24 hours over the weekend. An RPD report said Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old for being in Stewart Park after hours. During the contact, officers learned the man had a warrant. He was taken into custody, but released Sunday.
KTVL
Medford man arrested in Klamath County after vehicle pursuit
MIDLAND, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a Medford man was arrested Friday afternoon after he showed up at a home, making threats with a handgun. According to officials, 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford showed up at the home in Midland wearing a bulletproof vest. Latham left the scene before officers arrived and began traveling southbound on Highway 97.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
A man was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Friday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 11:40 a.m. a victim said there had been a verbal disturbance with the suspect in the 100 block of Lakewood Court in Green. A valid restraining order was located and a deputy contacted the suspect at the residence, which the man is restrained from. The victim said she had tried to contact law enforcement earlier, but the suspect had taken her phone.
KATU.com
Deputies search for wanted murder suspect linked to shooting at S. Oregon marijuana grow
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Deputies are searching for murder suspect accused of shooting someone at a marijuana growing and processing facility outside Jacksonville, Oregon in late November. Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, of Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE INTO SIDE OF A BUILDING SATURDAY NIGHT IN ROSEBURG
A vehicle hit a building on West Harvard Avenue on Saturday night, causing major damage. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 p.m. a sedan was traveling east when the driver passed out at the wheel in the 1500 block of Harvard. The vehicle slammed into a cinderblock fence near Harvard Dental group, which sent the sedan up and into the side of the building. The impact send cinderblock through the next fence and into the parking lot of T-Mart.
KDRV
UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER BEING STOPPED FOR BICYCLE LIGHTING VIOLATION
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped for a lighting violation on his bicycle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:00 p.m.an officer stopped the rider in the 1100 block of Northeast Walnut Street. The man initially identified himself as a deceased family member, but eventually admitted who he was. 46-year old Daniel Sherman was found to have circuit court warrants out of Roseburg and Sutherlin. 11 additional charges were added. Bail was set at $25,000.
kptv.com
Shots fired after armed robbery of market in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Grants Pass business after robbing the store at gunpoint. The robbery happened at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on Nov. 25 around 8:50 p.m.,...
KTVL
Missing man from Grants Pass located
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE, December 2:. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says Travis James Damon has been located. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says it is trying to find a missing man, last seen in the New Hope, Grants Pass area. According to officials, 33-year-old Travis James Damon was last...
KDRV
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
A Roseburg man was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. an officer stopped an SUV in the 500 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard because the vehicle’s tags were expired. The license of the 27-year old driver had been revoked-misdemeanor. The man was released after the citation was issued.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
KTVL
Missing woman found in Curry County hasn't returned home
Grants Pass Police Department says a woman, previously located by Curry County Search and Rescue teams, has yet to return home. According to officials, 72-year-old Josephine Golden of Grants Pass was located in the early evening of Nov. 29 on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue crews provided her with fuel for her vehicle and helped her get back to the Gold Beach area.
kqennewsradio.com
JAN DOE JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR VIOLATING NO CONTACT ORDER
A transient was jailed for violating a no contact order by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 400 block of South Main Street in Canyonville. The deputy noticed a female sitting in the passenger seat and knew there was a no contact order between the woman and the driver, with the driver listed as the respondent.
Comments / 1