ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Applaud [SPOILER] for ‘Graceful’ Exit: ‘Pure Class’

By Elise Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Going home from The Amazing Race can’t be easy, especially toward the end. Many teams are often disappointed to come in last place during a leg after working so hard to get there. However, one team on The Amazing Race Season 34 has impressed fans with the way they kept a positive attitude after receiving a penalty and gracefully accepted their elimination. Here’s what fans are saying.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 11, “How Am I Going to Survive This?”]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJwap_0jU5TRjg00
Aubrey Ares climbs a glacier in Iceland on ‘The Amazing Race 34’ | CBS

‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 11 brought the Final 4 to Iceland

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 11 saw the last four teams head to Iceland to race for a spot in the finale. This leg included three challenges, and the teams were split into two departures. Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez joined Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos in the first group, followed by Emily Bushnell, Molly Sinert , Derek Xiao, and Claire Rehfuss in the second group.

First, the teams had to climb a glacier to get the Icelandic flag and their next clue. They headed to a Roadblock, where one teammate had to jump into a watery cave and swim out with another clue. Finally, they traveled to Silfra to swim in freezing cold water overlooking the names of 14 volcanoes and the years they erupted. The teams had to match the names to the correct years, and if they got any wrong, they had to swim again.

Aubrey and David were eliminated from ‘The Amazing Race 34’ after taking a penalty

Aubrey and David completed the first two challenges of The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11 with ease, mostly. However, David revealed during the Roadblock that he couldn’t swim, so that slowed him down.

Then, he and Aubrey mismatched the names and dates of the volcanoes. On their second swim through the cold water, David had trouble breathing. So, when he and Aubrey mismatched the names on their second try, they decided it wasn’t worth it to go again. Aubrey didn’t want to put David through that a third time.

Aubrey and David decided to take a penalty for not completing the challenge. Two hours later, they arrived at the Pit Stop, and host Phil Keoghan told them they were in last place, thus eliminated .

“It’s not bitter at all,” Aubrey said in response to Phil calling their end “bittersweet.”

“You can’t put a price on the experience we lived,” David added.

Fans praised Aubrey and David for the ‘graceful’ way they took the penalty on ‘The Amazing Race’

In a Reddit discussion of the episode, many fans supported Aubrey and David in their decision to take the penalty.

“I feel for David and Aubrey taking the penalty – especially this late in the race. But I respect Aubrey for caring about David’s well-being instead of bullying him to keep going,” one fan wrote.

“Feeling bad for Aubrey and David. I believe they really wanted to continue and at least attempt to complete the task but they just couldn’t risk it for David, and it was a right call. I don’t know if the suit is resistible to cold water, but I obviously don’t want to repeat the swimming part more than twice lol,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, other Amazing Race 34 viewers praised Aubrey and David for the way they spoke to Phil.

“David and Aubrey had one of the most graceful exits on the mat I’ve seen, especially considering they were in the final four,” one person commented.

“Sad to see them go, but Aubrey putting David’s emotions and safety above the competition was pure class,” another fan added.

The Final 3 will race to the finish line next week on ‘The Amazing Race’

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race 34′: Emily and Molly Warned Marcus and Michael About Other Teams’ Conspiring’ Against the Brothers

With Aubrey and David eliminated, Claire and Derek , Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly became the Final 3. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the teams will compete in the final leg of the race in Nashville. The first duo to reach the Pit Stop will win the $1 million prize .

Fans can catch up on The Amazing Race 34 on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Looper

Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7

The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Looper

Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
musictimes.com

Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?

Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery

Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
SheKnows

It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]

When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

235K+
Followers
122K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy