Tampa Bay Times

Andrew Warren’s chief of staff undercuts argument in DeSantis lawsuit

By Lawrence Mower
 4 days ago
Andrew Warren, bottom right, is seen leaving after a news conference Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee. A federal judge is hearing a case in which Warren, who was ousted as Hillsborough state attorney by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is trying to get his job back. [ LAWRENCE MOWER | Times ]

TALLAHASSEE — Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s chief of staff told Warren not to sign a pledge that he wouldn’t prosecute abortions, according to testimony on Thursday, the third day of trial in Warren’s lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove him from office.

During testimony, Chief of Staff Gary Weisman said that Warren consulted him often on public statements, including the June 24 letter from the left-leaning advocacy group Fair and Just Prosecution in which signees pledge not to prosecute abortion crimes.

“I thought it was bad for Mr. Warren … and bad for the agency,” said Weisman, whom Warren hired in 2017. Weisman, who was portrayed as Warren’s closest adviser in the office, took the letter to be official office policy, with the belief that the office would not prosecute any abortions.

“My view was it was an announcement that we weren’t going to prosecute cases under the new law,” Weisman said.

The testimony undercuts Warren’s central argument in his lawsuit against DeSantis.

Warren has argued that the abortion letter — and one from 2021 pledging not to prosecute crimes relating to transgender care — were not the office’s policies. The letters were not shared with office staff and were not codified into the office’s policies.

Two top prosecutors in the office have testified this week that they didn’t believe the letters were office policy, and one wasn’t aware of them until DeSantis cited them in his Aug. 4 removal of Warren from office.

DeSantis’ attorneys have argued that they seemed like the official policy, since they bore Warren’s name and title. Regardless, they were evidence that Warren was unfit for office by pledging a “blanket” policy not to enforce certain crimes.

Warren has argued that the memos were constitutionally protected free speech, and he’s not allowed to be punished for it.

Warren’s lawyers on Thursday tried to challenge Weisman’s credibility, noting that he’s a registered Republican. They also mentioned that the person DeSantis chose to replace Warren, Suzy Lopez, gave him a “big hug” in the office lobby when she took over and told him that she couldn’t do the job without him. Weisman is still Lopez’s chief of staff.

At one point, the back-and-forth between Weisman and Warren attorney Jean-Jacques Cabou became so testy that U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, intervened. “It’s getting a little chippy out there,” Hinkle said.

Weisman, who was called to testify by DeSantis’ attorneys, was also asked to recount Warren’s removal.

In the days after Warren was removed, Weisman asked the office’s chief investigator to try to retrieve Warren’s work-issued laptop and cell phone from Warren.

The investigator wrote a report about getting the laptop back, recounting what Warren told him. A portion of the report was displayed in court on Thursday.

“When he gets back to the office, ‘A lot of people are getting fired,’” the chief investigator wrote, recounting what Warren said.

Weisman testified that he was concerned that he could get fired any day, including if Warren was reinstated to the position.

Warren has argued this week that the abortion and transgender letters were not pledges not to prosecute crimes. Instead, they were broad statements of his political beliefs.

The multi-page abortion-related letter — signed by prosecutors from across the country — was broad-ranging, but it included the statement that “we ... refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions.”

Warren said the official policy of the office was to judge criminal cases on a case-by-case basis, based on facts and evidence and threats to public safety.

But Weisman said he understood the statements to include a pledge not to prosecute abortion crimes.

Soon after the pledge was released, Weisman sent an email to Warren about an upcoming office meeting to discuss abortion-related issues.

At the time, Warren’s office, along with many other state attorneys, were named as defendants in a lawsuit challenging the 15-week abortion ban passed by the Legislature.

In Weisman’s email ahead of the meeting, he summarized that case but also mentioned the pledge Warren signed: “I also believe you already signed on to a letter or statement from FJP (indicating) you would not prosecute.”

DeSantis’ lawyers on Thursday also called Ryan Newman to testify. Newman is the governor’s general counsel and the highest-ranking figure in the administration to appear in court for the case.

Newman said he initially “wasn’t all that enthusiastic” about the idea of removing Warren.

“I had some trepidation at first,” he said, saying he wanted to wait until litigation challenging Florida’s 15-week abortion ban had played out.

But the governor’s “public safety czar,” Larry Keefe, was “beating down my door about this.”

Newman eventually agreed that the abortion pledge merited removal. The idea of a state attorney flatly denying to prosecute certain crimes was against state law, and “essentially inviting lawlessness,” Newman testified.

“I just thought that was deeply wrong,” Newman said.

When he went to the governor to recommend removing Warren, DeSantis was initially reluctant, questioning whether a pledge made to another organization was really office policy, Newman said.

But Newman “prevailed on the governor” his position, and DeSantis agreed that he shouldn’t have to wait until Warren was presented with an abortion-related crime to act, Newman said.

Comments / 3

Vicky Graham
3d ago

It doesn't matter when life begins. The entire argument is a red herring, a distraction, a subjective and unwinnable argument that couldn't matter less. No one has the right to use your body, against your will, not even to save their life or the life of another person. That's it. That's the argument. You cannot be forced to donate blood, marrow or organs, even as thousands die each year on waiting lists. They cannot even harvest your organs after death without your explicit written, pre-mortem permission. Denying women the right to any medical treatment means that they have less bodily autonomy than a corpse.

Reply
2
Vicky Graham
3d ago

There are currently in excess of 400,000 babies and children in our foster care system in this country and that number continues to grow everyday. The majority of these babies and children are available for adoption. The reality is that the vast majority of these displaced souls will never be adopted, never know what it is to grow up in a safe, stable and loving home. You need to face the truth. No one is adopting these babies and children. Certainly no Republicans are adopting them. The difference between Republicans and Democrats on this issue is that Democrats at least support social programs aimed at providing support for these babies and children and their mothers. Republicans do not. Pro birth Republicans may be but pro life? Not even a little.

Reply
2
Vicky Graham
3d ago

Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!

Reply
2
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

