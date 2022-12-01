Read full article on original website
bottomlineinc.com
Colonoscopy Dilemma
A new study is making many of us question whether we should continue to get our dreaded colonoscopies. For years, this unpleasant prep-and-procedure has been considered the gold standard in reducing colon cancer risk. But according to reports about this new research, having regular colonoscopies lowers your risk for colon cancer by only 18% and does not reduce your risk for death from this cancer by any significant amount.
bottomlineinc.com
The Easy Artery Heath Test
A painless imaging test can let your doctor peek right into your arteries to see if dangerous plaque deposits (atherosclerosis) are putting you at risk for heart disease before you have any signs or symptoms. Here’s what you need to know about the coronary artery calcium (CAC) test and if you’re a candidate for it.
