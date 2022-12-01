A new study is making many of us question whether we should continue to get our dreaded colonoscopies. For years, this unpleasant prep-and-procedure has been considered the gold standard in reducing colon cancer risk. But according to reports about this new research, having regular colonoscopies lowers your risk for colon cancer by only 18% and does not reduce your risk for death from this cancer by any significant amount.

3 DAYS AGO