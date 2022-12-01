Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Price-checking: Differences in city sales tax could cost you
PHOENIX — Stores are packed for the holidays and inflation is causing people to change the way they shop. While many people price-check to compare how much an item costs at different stores, few people price-check cities. Let Joe Know viewer Elizabeth emailed us two receipts for the same...
Every Phoenix-area ZIP code sees drop in home prices
Home values dropped across the Valley from July to October as the red hot housing market continues to cool, according to data from Zillow. We've put the stats into an interactive map. State of play: Typical home prices, based on the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) fell most sharply on...
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
azpm.org
How one Wickenburg cattle ranch puts sustainability at its core
Cattle on Date Creek Ranch are grass-fed and sustainably raised on irrigated pastures. Savannah Barteau dropped out of college to become a rancher nearly nine years ago. Now, the 26-year-old Flagstaff native runs the beef business at Date Creek Ranch outside Wickenburg with her husband. The family-owned cattle ranch is...
santansun.com
Developer defends Landings on Ocotillo project
The folks who want to build a controversial affordable housing project in Chandler say there is a lot of misinformation circulating and they are eager to correct it. The Landings on Ocotillo is proposed for about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue on Ocotillo Road, just east of the railroad tracks behind a Target retail center.
AZFamily
Phoenix rent prices drop, but costs for leasing still high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There is better news when it comes to rent prices across the Valley. Rent.com says the prices of rents have been dropping over the past few months. The recent report from Rent.com shows the Phoenix Metro is up 2.77% yearly, but the month-to-month is down .72%.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Arizona MVD year-end reminder
As the holiday season is now officially here, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division wants to remind you about a few items that you might want to address soon. The holiday season is typically a great time to visit your local MVD office and take advantage of lighter customer traffic.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $6.495 Million, This Dazzling Fully Renovated Home in Paradise Valley Includes The Striking Camelback Mountain Views
6443 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6443 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers the ultimate quality of living with a total renovation, fully-furnished and modern furniture with panoramic views of the majestic Camelback Mountain Views. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,405 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6443 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Christopher V Karas (phone: 602 919 6511) at Launch Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
AZFamily
Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix
According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
kjzz.org
This company is building 4,500 affordable housing units in Phoenix, southern Arizona
Growing older is expensive. About 49% of adults between the ages of 55 and 66 had no personal retirement savings, according to 2017 Census Bureau figures. Two big expenses are medical and housing. But there’s a company that’s addressing one of those costs. Dan Richards is a partner...
KTAR.com
Arizona Game and Fish takes measures to avoid disturbing bald eagles during breeding season
PHOENIX — Bald eagle mating season is here, and wildlife officials in Arizona have taken measures to avoid disturbing their habitat during a critical period for the population. The Arizona Department of Game and Fish is temporarily closing portions of public land and water areas in the state, while...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
AZFamily
Government report says Scottsdale startup used PPP loans for fraud
Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong
Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
