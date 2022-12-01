Read full article on original website
Related
The Greatest Films of All Time (AKA My Sight & Sound Poll Ballot, If I’d Had One)
Every ten years, the British film magazine Sight & Sound polls hundreds of film critics and directors in order to create near-definitive lists of the best movies ever made. In 2012, critics named Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo as the finest motion picture of all time. Directors chose Yasujiro Ozu’s Tokyo Story as their top pick.
The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to look back on the movies that came out this year. And while many films had exclusive theatrical releases — something we hadn’t seen in a while since the Covid pandemic — there were also plenty that were released directly on streaming platforms. Between HBO Max, Disney+, AppleTV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount+, the year was chock-full of new titles to watch from the warm, familiar comfort of our homes. As always, Netflix has delivered a wealth of original movies and TV shows — some good, some bad. We’re here to talk about the bad ones.
Disney World Cast Members Planning Large Protest Following Failed Raise Negotiations: REPORT
Walt Disney World Cast Members are reportedly organizing a "large protest" for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a Facebook post from Nov. 2, after making "very little progress" in negotiations with the company over wages, Cast Members will be protesting. The post claimed that Disney only offered a $1 raise,...
Musical Inspired by Britney Spears Is Coming to Broadway
Britney Spears fans will soon be saying "I Wanna Go" to Broadway. A musical inspired by Spears is coming to Broadway and is set to feature some of the singer's biggest hits, combining classic fairy tale characters with Spears' stacked pop catalog. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Once Upon a...
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
‘Transformers’ Is Back in ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer
It’s been four years since the last Transformers movie, the surprisingly enjoyable prequel/spinoff Bumblebee. The franchise’s latest effort is a more typical sequel, with the full cast of the franchise back — along with new characters inspired by the 1990s Beast Wars series of cartoons, games, comics, and toys.
What If Killmonger Had Lived?
At the end of Black Panther, T’Challa defeats Killmonger by stabbing him with a vibranium spear. Wakanda’s medical technology could have saved him — but Killmonger says he would rather die than spend the rest of his life in prison. And so T’Challa honors his cousin’s final request, and lets his familial rival perish.
This TikTok User Just Transformed Herself Into 2002 Jennifer Lopez and It’s Uncanny (VIDEO)
A user on TikTok recently transformed herself into Jenny from the Block — and her appearance is totally uncanny!. Using her incredible makeup skills, TikTok user @pocaeve, a.k.a. Eve, transformed herself into Jennifer Lopez from the singer's iconic "All I Have" music video. Eve's viral video shows the entire...
‘Super Mario Bros.’ Trailer Features Mario Kart, Smash Bros., And More
Well, it turns out The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn’t just a movie of the old Super Mario Bros. game. The latest trailer for the upcoming animated film reveals that the movie also includes segments inspired by Donkey Kong, Super Smash Bros., and even Super Mario Kart. You can...
‘Wednesday’ Breaks Netflix Record For Most-Watched Debut
Breaking Netflix’s most-watched show record was a snap. (Or technically two snaps; they never snap their fingers one time in that Addams Family theme song.) Wednesday, the new reimagining of the old Addams Family franchise, had a huge debut on Netflix last week. The series, from director Tim Burton and creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, was watched by more than 50 million households last week. All told, it had 341.23 million hours viewed (at least according to Netflix’s viewership data website), which means it “holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix.” The previous holder of this record was Stranger Things Season 4, which debuted with 286.7 million hours viewed earlier this year.
91 Elf On The Shelf Ideas To See You Through December
These are greeeeeat for when you're racking your brain at 5 a.m. before the kids wake up.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Returning to Theaters
Top Gun: Maverick is already the biggest hit of 2022. It made $716 million in the United States, and $1.48 billion worldwide, better than every other release this year. But if you are the one person who missed out on seeing it on a big screen, you’re about to get one last chance.
Is Wednesday Addams Having an Eddie Munson Moment?
Let's make one thing clear: Wednesday Addams has been in the public consciousness for a long, long time — way longer than Netflix or Stranger Things. The wonderfully grim youngest daughter of The Addams Family has been a pop culture icon for over 80 years. The franchise launched with the New Yorker comic strip in 1938 and was followed by the classic '60s live-action sitcom. Then there was the '70s and '90s animated cartoons, the '90s live-action movies, the hit Broadway show in 2010, and a plethora of animated films, video games, TV shows and other entertainment over the years.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0