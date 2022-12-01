Read full article on original website
NASCAR: 3 possible car numbers for Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports, but what number will he run on his Chevrolet?. After spending the last two seasons competing in IndyCar following his initial retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports.
Ranking the Top 3 Cup Drivers Who Called it a NASCAR Career When They Likely Still Had Some Juice Left in Them
Did these NASCAR drivers call it a career at the right time? Or was there still some metaphorical gas left in the tank when they retired? The post Ranking the Top 3 Cup Drivers Who Called it a NASCAR Career When They Likely Still Had Some Juice Left in Them appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 5 seats still open for the 2023 season
Five of the 36 chartered entries, spread across three teams, still do not have any confirmed drivers for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Two more teams solidified their driver lineups for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season earlier in the offseason, with both Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing confirming driver number four in their respective rosters for next year.
Cypress Hill will perform at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
If the roar of the engines won’t make NASCAR fans “Insane in the Brain” on Sunday, Feb. 5, a group of hip-hop legends from South Gate will put them over the edge. NASCAR announced today that Cypress Hill will perform during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. They will take the stage after the last-chance qualifiers and before the main event inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX will also air one of their songs live on the national broadcast, as NASCAR celebrates the beginning of its historic 75th anniversary season with an exhibition for the ages in the heart of Los Angeles.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Kyle Busch Talks About Being Inspired by Two NFL Legends During His Next Chapter in NASCAR
Last Thursday at the NASCAR Awards, Kyle Busch represented Joe Gibbs Racing for the last time. The whole process in transitioning from JGR to Richard Childress Racing has clearly been bittersweet for the two-time Cup Series champ. On one hand, he's leaving the team where he spent the best years of his career. On the other, it plays to the ultimate competitor in Busch, who will be looking to earn RCR its first championship since 1994. During Champion's Week in Nashville, Busch talked about two NFL legends who faced similar challenges in their career and who ended up rising to the occasion: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.
NASCAR teams talk of 'going rogue' as TV money talk heats up | KEN WILLIS
As for shots across the bow, we’ve seen heavier ammo than this. But opposing fire is opposing fire, so attention must be paid to its existence, even if it has the feel of just a warning shot. The top NASCAR teams, under the umbrella of the Race Team Alliance,...
Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023
Kyle Busch got his career at Richard Childress Racing off to a great start, winning his first event at Circuit of the Americas and sending a message to the Cup competition in the process. The post Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Love or Loathe Him, Joey Logano Is Already One of NASCAR’s All-Time Greats
Joey Logano can be a divisive figure, but every NASCAR fan can agree that the Connecticut native is already among racing's elite. The post Love or Loathe Him, Joey Logano Is Already One of NASCAR’s All-Time Greats appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joey Logano Urges Young Drivers to "Take Risks" in His NASCAR Awards Speech
It's interesting that Joey Logano took the time to reference his mistakes during his speech at the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at the Music City Center in Nashville last week. After all, he was there as the guest of honor, having won the Cup Series championship just a month ago. Still, at the end of his speech, the Team Penske driver's allusion to some of his not-so-shining moments in the past served as a way to inspire young drivers to "take risks" in their careers.
NASCAR Chevy Racer Noah Gragson Most Popular Xfinity Series Driver
After a thrilling Xfinity Series season that saw the No. 9 NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 reach Victory Lane eight times, Noah Gragson was voted the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the division by fans. He beat teammate Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 Camaro, who won the award the previous two years.
Snowball Derby Results: December 4, 2022 (5 Flags Speedway)
The Snowball Derby is set to conclude in Pensacola, Florida. The half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway welcomes the stars of late model racing. View 2022 Snowball Derby results below. Josh Berry and Derek Thorn set the front row. 300 laps of short track racing are up next…. Main Event. Report.
