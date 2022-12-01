ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state

VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
Man hit by truck in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 40’s was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was struck around 5:00 a.m. at Shaw and Brawley avenues.  According to officials, the truck was headed east on Shaw Avenue when the man was hit just […]
Fresno Area Express Bus Drivers Made Nearly $5-million In Overtime Last Year

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno Area Express bus drivers made nearly $5-million in overtime last year. That amounts to nearly one-third of the money spent on driver’s salaries. FOX26 News went to city hall to investigate what happened to your tax dollars. FAX has 123 buses in its...
PANEL: What took so long? Does the vote counting process in California need to change?

The Sunday Morning Matters panel for the week with Alan Autry and Bill McEwen discuss the voting process in California and why two key Valley races are the last in the country to be decided. They also weigh in on assemblyman Jim Patterson going public with his bid to run for Fresno county supervisor against current supervisor and fellow GOP member Steve Brandau.
Valley student dreams of serving hometown

FRESNO, Calif. – Coalinga Native Samantha Dominguez Zarate is going through Fresno State’s Dietician Masters Intern Hybrid Program. For Zarate, whose parents never graduated high school, attaining this level of education is uncharted waters. “Getting a higher education has always been a dream of mine since I was...
Driver wanted following hit and run in Tulare County

The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after learning that a man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the south shoulder.
Man shot in northeast Fresno near Hoover High, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in northeast Fresno Friday morning. The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near Third Street and Barstow Avenue across the street from Hoover High School.  Police say the victim was a man in his 30s who was shot one time […]
Christmas parades in Fresno, Clovis canceled due to weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend rain forecast for the Central Valley has forced the cancellation of both the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade and Clovis’ Children’s Electric Christmas Parade. Both parades were scheduled to take place on Saturday – but both have been called off due to the forecast weather. In a post on Facebook, […]
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
20-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident Near Reedley (Reedley, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Manning Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z was travelling at a high speed on the road as it approached a curve close to Kings River Road. The car then ran off the road, rolled down an embankment, and slammed into a utility pole. It then crashed through a fence.
Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Merced, California

If you’ve been to Merced, California, I’m sure you can attest to the beauty of this city. Here are the most incredible things to do in Merced, California, that anyone should check out. Merced, California, has been around since its establishment in 1889. This gorgeous city, located in...
Driver arrested for narcotic sales after traffic stop in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police say a driver was arrested for narcotic sales after police pulled him over Friday night in Fresno. Fresno Police Detectives say they were patrolling the area near Bullard and Cornelia Avenue when they pulled over a driver for multiple vehicle code violations. When the...
Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County

Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]

