thesungazette.com
Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state
VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
Man hit by truck in northwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 40’s was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was struck around 5:00 a.m. at Shaw and Brawley avenues. According to officials, the truck was headed east on Shaw Avenue when the man was hit just […]
KMJ
Fresno Area Express Bus Drivers Made Nearly $5-million In Overtime Last Year
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno Area Express bus drivers made nearly $5-million in overtime last year. That amounts to nearly one-third of the money spent on driver’s salaries. FOX26 News went to city hall to investigate what happened to your tax dollars. FAX has 123 buses in its...
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: What took so long? Does the vote counting process in California need to change?
The Sunday Morning Matters panel for the week with Alan Autry and Bill McEwen discuss the voting process in California and why two key Valley races are the last in the country to be decided. They also weigh in on assemblyman Jim Patterson going public with his bid to run for Fresno county supervisor against current supervisor and fellow GOP member Steve Brandau.
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
yourcentralvalley.com
Valley student dreams of serving hometown
FRESNO, Calif. – Coalinga Native Samantha Dominguez Zarate is going through Fresno State’s Dietician Masters Intern Hybrid Program. For Zarate, whose parents never graduated high school, attaining this level of education is uncharted waters. “Getting a higher education has always been a dream of mine since I was...
KMPH.com
Driver wanted following hit and run in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after learning that a man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the south shoulder.
Man shot in northeast Fresno near Hoover High, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in northeast Fresno Friday morning. The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near Third Street and Barstow Avenue across the street from Hoover High School. Police say the victim was a man in his 30s who was shot one time […]
Christmas parades in Fresno, Clovis canceled due to weather
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend rain forecast for the Central Valley has forced the cancellation of both the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade and Clovis’ Children’s Electric Christmas Parade. Both parades were scheduled to take place on Saturday – but both have been called off due to the forecast weather. In a post on Facebook, […]
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
20-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident Near Reedley (Reedley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Manning Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z was travelling at a high speed on the road as it approached a curve close to Kings River Road. The car then ran off the road, rolled down an embankment, and slammed into a utility pole. It then crashed through a fence.
goldrushcam.com
Police Discover a Stolen Gun, Large Capacity Drum, and Drugs While Investigating a Group Gathered at a Fresno Apartment Complex
December 4, 2022 - Late Friday night, Northwest patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a group in the parking lot, specifically about a person with a firearm in his waistband. With the help of Air1 and K9, officers tactically approached, and the group was quickly detained. One...
yourcentralvalley.com
Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
Witness video shows Fresno County Sheriff deputies tackling and striking suspected sideshow driver
A suspected sideshow driver is in custody and cell phone video obtained by Action News shows Fresno County deputies using force to take that suspect into custody.
viatravelers.com
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Merced, California
If you’ve been to Merced, California, I’m sure you can attest to the beauty of this city. Here are the most incredible things to do in Merced, California, that anyone should check out. Merced, California, has been around since its establishment in 1889. This gorgeous city, located in...
KMPH.com
Driver arrested for narcotic sales after traffic stop in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police say a driver was arrested for narcotic sales after police pulled him over Friday night in Fresno. Fresno Police Detectives say they were patrolling the area near Bullard and Cornelia Avenue when they pulled over a driver for multiple vehicle code violations. When the...
Storm brings increased road risks to Fresno drivers
Thursday's heavy downpour caused some slippery issues for drivers in Fresno.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Kings County passes law to keep its groundwater from being sold beyond its borders
In an attempt to stop groundwater from being mined and sold beyond its borders, the Kings County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Nov. 29 that will require anyone moving groundwater outside of Kings to get a permit. That includes groundwater pumped to backfill for surface supplies that farmers or...
Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County
Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
