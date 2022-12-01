ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch addresses some of the RPGs' bugs

By Josh Broadwell
 4 days ago
Nintendo announced the first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch is incoming, a meaty 1 GB patch set to release sometime on Dec. 1, 2022, and fix some of the monster-catching RPG’s many problems. The Redmond-based company announced the update on Twitter and reassured fans there and in the accompanying blog post that they were taking feedback and not ignoring the games’ issues.

“Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience, Nintendo said. “We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.”

Chief among the updates this first patch addresses is a bug that causes the battle theme during the Elite Four challenges to loop after just a few seconds. Other “select” bugs will be addressed too, though Nintendo didn’t say which ones.

Presumably, more patches are planned that will hopefully fix issues such as frequently clipping through objects, items and Pokemon flat-out disappearing, and the environment failing to load in multiple places. However, aside from promises to take feedback seriously, Nintendo didn’t say whether another patch is in the works.

Despite multiple reviews noting these problems, the Switch games sold over 10 million copies in their first weekend, making them Nintendo’s fastest-selling games ever.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

