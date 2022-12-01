Make sure to add a date night or two to your list this season!. Holidays are meant for fun, family, and spending time together. As moms, we exhaust ourselves spending countless hours making this time of year so special for our children. We live for those sweet smiles and eyes full of excitement that make everything worthwhile. But while you’re baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, and filling stockings, make sure one of the tasks on your list is taking some time to enjoy the holiday season with your partner or friends! Over the past several weeks, I’ve seen so many fun local events pop up all around St. Louis so I am excited to share some of my picks with you!

3 DAYS AGO