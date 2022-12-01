ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mississippi golfer bites off playing partner's nose during fight over their match

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3dcW_0jU5SQfu00

Have you ever been upset with your playing partner over not giving you a short putt? Probably. Have you ever bitten someone’s nose off for it? Probably not.

If you have, get help.

Mark Wells, 51, of Biloxi, Mississippi, got into an altercation with his playing mate after a round of golf and went on to bite the other man’s nose off in a casino parking lot later in the day.

Wells was charged with felony mayhem but walked out of jail within an hour of booking after paying 10 percent of his $50,000 bond, WXXV-TV reported.

According to WXXV-TV, the nose was not found at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital.

According to the Biloxi Sun Herald, the 51-year-old faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Comments / 48

Herb Utsmelz
3d ago

Kudos to the reporter... he can really sniff out a good story. I guess you'd say he has a "nose for news!"....

Reply(1)
13
Antoinette Bates
3d ago

WTH?? Golf can make you do a lot of crazy crap!! But this?? Shades of Tyson!! Maybe they kin!!

Reply
11
YearoftheHorse
3d ago

The nose was not found at the scene... Best comment on the internet today!

Reply
14
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs

The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
People

Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat

FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
Outsider.com

Missouri Woman Bitten by Stray ‘Kitten,’ Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Kittens can be fierce and feisty little things…scratching and biting a little too hard as they play around being their adorable little selves. However, one Missouri woman is likely hoping she checked out one “kitten” a little closer recently after suffering a bite from the adorable animal. As it turns out, the kitten the woman thought she was rescued was in fact, a wild baby bobcat.
Orlando Weekly

Florida man uncovers $40K diamond ring on beach, gives it back to owners

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, but it seems as if St. Augustine beaches have been extra lucky as of late in finding special treasures washed up in the coast. 37-year-old Joseph Cook, a metal detecting-enthusiast, recently discovered a $40,000 ring in the sands of Hammock Beach. "When I first found it I thought it would just be a nickel, but then I dug it up and it was just this big old diamond and platinum ring," Cook said, according to SWNS. In the video posted of the find, Cook claimed it to be...
Outsider.com

Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
Alabama Now

Alabama fisherman drowns after falling in water, police say

An Alabama fisherman apparently fell in the water and died Friday after falling in the Tennessee River while he was fishing from the bank, police said. Florence police said the victim was Charles Hollis, 69, of Sheffield. Hollis apparently was fishing from the bank when he fell into the water. His family said he couldn’t swim.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy