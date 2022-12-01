ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$7200 in jewelry, coins stolen in Kutztown burglary

By George Stockburger
 4 days ago

MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say $7,255 worth of jewelry and coins were stolen during a home burglary in Kutztown.

State Police say on Nov. 28 between 7:50 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., an unknown person entered the home by prying open a sliding door.

Inside, the suspect stole a jewelry box that contained more than two dozen pieces of jewelry, as well as a coin jar.

State Police released a list of items stolen that businesses and members of the public can look out for:

  • Stolen: Ruby And Opal Ring On Gold Band, Value $225.00
  • Stolen: Black Opal Ring On A Gold Band, Value $250.00
  • Stolen: Diamond Wedding Band, Value $200.00
  • Stolen: Gold Bracelets, Value $75.00
  • Stolen: 10 Sets Of Gold Earrings, Mix Of Posts, Dangles, Large/Small, Value $65.00
  • Stolen: Gold Diamond Necklace, Value $200.00
  • Stolen: Gold Necklace With Gold Pendant, Value $75.00
  • Stolen: Gold Choker Necklace, Value $65.00
  • Stolen: Wide Leather Bracelet With Beads On Band, Snap Close, Value $100.00
  • Stolen: Invicta Watches. Beige/Black, Value $200.00
  • Stolen: Sw Style Necklace With Turq&Red Stones, Feather Pendant, Value $100.00
  • Stolen: Gold Bracelets, Blue, Gray, Brown, Value $35.00
  • Stolen: Gold Bracelet W/ Brown Stones, Value $30.00
  • Stolen: Sorrelli Necklace. Short Choker W/ Black&White Stone, Value $125.00
  • Stolen: Antique Pearl Necklace, Value $900.00
  • Stolen: Black Stone Necklace W/ Black Pendant, Value $100.00
  • Stolen: Approximately $300 In Loose Change In A Jar
The suspect fled the home with the box’s contents and no description of the suspect was available. State Police say there are currently no leads relating to this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Reading.

