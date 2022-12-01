ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica is performing in Arlington in Fall 2023: Here’s what you need to know

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to pull out your best all-black monochromatic outfit because Metallica is coming to town.

The nation’s biggest heavy metal band is going on an international tour this year and they are only making one stop in the Lone Star State. Luckily for North Texans, that stop will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with two shows on Aug. 18 and Aug. 20 in 2023.

Fans will also see performances from Pantera and Mammoth WVH on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, they will get to see performances from Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

Of course, Metallica has always been massively recognizable since its inception; however, the band received some newfound attention from younger listeners after the band’s music was featured in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things , when one of the show’s characters Eddie Munson plays “Master of Puppets”.

Metallica invited Eddie Munson actor Joseph Quinn to one of their concerts at Lollapalooza where they officially met him and gave him an autographed guitar.

Presale tickets on now on sale. General admission tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 2. Learn more by clicking here.

KDAF

KDAF

