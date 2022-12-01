ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I’M A PSYCHO KILLER’ Ga. man sentenced for threatening to kill Pres. Biden, blow up the White House

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDMSI_0jU5S1wE00

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — A Barnesville man who threatened to kill President Joe Biden was sentenced to prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Travis Ball, 56, was sentenced on Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The release states that Ball allegedly made several death threats against local judges and law enforcement officers.

“Sending death threats and purported anthrax is not protected speech — it is a crime,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I applaud the investigative work by our federal and local law enforcement partners to secure justice in this case.”

Ball previously pleaded guilty to threats against Biden.

During the investigation, authorities learned that in March 2021, Ball sent a series of letters using an alias to multiple local and county government offices and officials, including judges with the Superior Court of Jones County, Georgia, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

He reportedly sent a threat letter that contained a white powdery substance to the U.S. Courthouse in Macon. At that time, federal law enforcement agencies begin investigating to figure out where the letters were coming from and identified Ball as the suspect.

On March 23, 2021, detectives conducted a search warrant at Ball’s home and found Ball sleeping in the front living room on a cot. He allegedly spent most of his time on a laptop and writing letters. One of the items seized was a stack of white leaflet notebook paper that matched the threat letters found on the mantle above his cot, the release stated.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The top page had the impression of a letter. Investigators lightly shaded the page with a pencil and discovered that it contained an explicit threat against Biden, dated March 8, 2021, which stated, “HATE YOU JOE BIDEN AND AM GOING TO KILL YOU AND YOUR FAMILY AND EVERYONE IN THE WHITEHOUSE! I’M A PSYCHO KILLER AND AM GOING TO BLOWUP THE WHITEHOUSE AND KILL EVERYONE IN IT! IM SERIOUS AND NOT KIDDING! LOCK ME UP OR ALL OF YOU WILL DIE! HAVE SOME ANTHRAX YOU BASTARDS!” The White House Mail Sorting Facility received the letter on March 30, 2021, and turned the letter over to the U.S. Secret Service.

In June 2017, Ball was convicted of felony hoax threats in the Northern District of Georgia after he reportedly sent letters to the State Bar of Georgia and to Atlanta newspapers in 2016 that contained a white powdery substance with threats to “kill all of you” and “have some anthrax.” Ball was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on June 23, 2017.

For his involvement in the 2022 case, Ball was sentenced to 33 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He’s ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLFHC_0jU5S1wE00
Police officer injured in crash on I-75

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 21

Donald Vilandre
4d ago

Hmm, Celebrities did simpliar things and nothing happen to them. I guess there's different laws for them and for common folks 🤷🙄.

Reply(3)
6
Related
Grass Roots News

Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS it

A master of impersonation, Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page created a social media account named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and raised funds with GoFundMe. Page opened a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018 with Page as the only signatory on the account. A complaint was filed with the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in April 2020 alleging that Page was impersonating Black Lives Matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio arrested Sir Maejor Page, a.k.a. Tyree Conyers-Page of Toledo, Ohio. Judge James R. Knepp II in Ohio banned Page from fundraising. Page continues to solicit funds via Cash App on Twitter from loyal followers using his adoptive mother's accounts.
iheart.com

Georgia Man Arrested for Commenting On Sheriff's Most Wanted Facebook Post

A Georgia man has been arrested after commenting on a Facebook post sharing the 'Most Wanted' people in Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office posted the '10 Most Wanted People in Rockdale County" on Facebook last week. Many people made funny comments saying "what about me?" One person in...
13WMAZ

Mom loses three sons in three years to gun violence

MACON, Ga. — One woman in Macon has now lost three sons in three years to gun violence. The most recent shooting happened Saturday night when 22-year-old Tylik Young was found shot to death near Third Avenue. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced him dead shortly before 6 Saturday night.
The Albany Herald

Georgia pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Person threatening suicide in Newnan not harmed, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A person threatening suicide did not harm themselves after speaking with officers on Saturday, Newnan police said. At about 11:30 a.m., officers arrived at the AT&T building located near Long Street and First Avenue in reference to a suicidal threat. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Community raises more than $7K for man killed while trying to stop driver doing donuts

TUCKER, Ga. — Friends and family of a man killed by a teenage driver doing donuts in a parking lot have raised more than $7,500 to help with his funeral expenses. Spencer Feuerstein, 31, was hit and killed outside of the Tucker store he worked at on Nov. 10. Police said a driver was doing donuts in the parking lot outside of Hollywood Feed when Feuerstein went out to try to stop him.
13WMAZ

Man arrested after contraband found in footballs at Baldwin State Prison

HARDWICK, Georgia — A civilian was arrested on Saturday for contraband found at Baldwin State Prison. In a social media post, the Georgia Department of Corrections said that people were arrested at a couple of correctional facilities for contraband. They said that on November 27 at Baldwin State Prison...
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID

A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
210K+
Followers
145K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy