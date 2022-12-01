Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
U.S. Supreme Court weighs LGBTQ protections vs. free speech
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case Monday that explores the intersection of the right to free speech and the rights of LGBTQ people to be protected against discrimination. The case is centered on Colorado web designer Lorie Smith who refuses to design wedding websites for same-sex couples...
Deadline for REAL IDs, required for domestic U.S. travel, is less than 6 months away
Americans looking to travel by air domestically or enter federal government facilities without showing a U.S. passport will need to obtain a REAL ID, an updated driver’s license that complies with new federal standards, by May 3, 2023. Obtaining a REAL ID isn't mandatory for every U.S. citizen, and...
Judge rules Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated Open Meetings Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) violated the state’s Open Meetings Act when they were planning to unveil the ACCESS Oklahoma Project, according to an judge’s ruling Thursday. ACCESS Oklahoma has been described as OTA’s “new, long-range plan to identify and address ongoing highway infrastructure...
