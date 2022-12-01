ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefon Diggs' heartwarming Thanksgiving message for Josh Allen: 'I'm thankful for you.'

By Christian D'Andrea
 4 days ago
Stefon Diggs has a lot to be thankful for in his life.

The former fifth-round draft pick has emerged as one of the best players in the NFL. He was on the receiving end of one of the greatest plays in postseason history when he hauled in the Minneapolis Miracle. He was an All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons and is well on pace to earn similar accolades in 2022.

But nothing in his career has been as impactful as his move from the Vikings to the Buffalo Bills. After catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater, Case Keenum and Sam Bradford, he’s stepped up his game alongside MVP candidate Josh Allen.

So when the Bills earned a Thanksgiving day matchup with the Detroit Lions, Diggs made a point to tell his quarterback how much that means to him.

“Happy Thanksgiving. I’m thankful for you. You’ll never know how much.”

Allen started the exchange by telling Diggs how thankful he is for his wideout, which makes a ton of sense as well. The quarterback’s ascension to the league’s elite began in 2020 when his new WR1 arrived from the Twin Cities. His passer rating rose by more than 22 points in his first season with Diggs — which, not coincidentally, was the first year the Bills won a playoff game since 1995.

