Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Brazil dances its way into World Cup quarterfinals thanks to dazzling display against South Korea
Brazil danced its way past South Korea and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Monday, sweeping aside its opponent 4-1 in a dazzling performance at Qatar 2022. This was a real statement of intent from Brazil, as Tite’s side showed why it was considered the favorite to lift the trophy coming into the tournament.
KEYT
Pelé to watch Brazil’s World Cup match from the hospital
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé says he will be cheering for the country’s national team in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital. Pelé has been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19 since Tuesday. Pelé recalled on Twitter his 1958 World Cup and shared a photo of his younger self. He writes “I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup.” Several family members say the 82-year-old Pelé is under no imminent risk of death.
KEYT
Japan wins plaudits for World Cup shocks and fans cleaning up in stadiums
Japan bids the World Cup farewell after its World Cup last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Croatia on Monday, but the team and its fans left lasting memories that won the Asian nation plenty of plaudits in Qatar and across the watching world. In the early days of Qatar 2022, Japan’s...
Comments / 0