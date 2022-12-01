RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé says he will be cheering for the country’s national team in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital. Pelé has been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19 since Tuesday. Pelé recalled on Twitter his 1958 World Cup and shared a photo of his younger self. He writes “I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup.” Several family members say the 82-year-old Pelé is under no imminent risk of death.

