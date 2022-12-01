Read full article on original website
Community invited to ‘Christmas Box Angel’ vigil for parents who have lost a child
IDAHO FALLS — While the holiday season brings happiness and laughter to many, for some the holidays are a time of pain and sorrow due to the loss of a child. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the annual Christmas Box Angel vigil will be held at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. The vigil is meant to help those grieving to come together, support each other and celebrate the lives of children who died.
3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
Panda is a sweet dog looking for her fur-ever home
Panda is a pitbull/cattle dog mix and she’s about two years old. She loves going on car rides, hikes and being with people. She would do great in a home with other dogs, kids, men or women but she would not do well with small animals. The Snake River...
Darris Olsen
Darris Jack Olsen, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2022, on his 90th birthday. Darris was born December 1, 1932, in Franklin, Idaho, to John Wilkinson Olsen and Ester Leona Petterborg Olsen. He grew up and attended schools in Franklin, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School. He served in the United States Army in Panama during the Korean Conflict.
No One Else Was Home! 13-Year-Old Wyoming Boy Helps Mom Deliver Baby Girl
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Courtney Reynolds of Evansville is an experienced mom. Pregnant with her ninth child, Reynolds treated Sept. 27 as any other day, preparing her family for the arrival of their newest member. The pregnancy was complicated – the little one refused to...
Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
Gladys Audrey Owen Roper
Gladys Audrey Owen Roper, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Woman arrested in Walmart parking lot on burglary, drug charges
AMMON — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy was notified by an employee of the Ammon Walmart of a female shoplifter that was about to flee the store. As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store and was advised by an employee she was the suspect.
Snow removal parking restrictions lifted in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. “Although we ticketed and relocated 245 vehicles on Saturday, the total today was only 184 which allowed us to finish almost three hours...
East Idaho Eats: A Street Soup Market is a great winter stop for warm soup and delicious sandwiches
IDAHO FALLS — A local restaurant in downtown Idaho Falls is buzzing during this cold time of year, with people coming through the doors to warm up with delicious and unique soup flavors. A Street Soup Market offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches during lunch and is...
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
WATCH: Why a local superintendent got tased in front of a school assembly
SHELLEY — A school superintendent promised students he would get tased by police if they raised more than $3,500 for a good cause, and they did just that. In fact, students at Hobbs Middle School in Shelley exceeded the goal and raised $5,000. The funds are used to help students in need during the holiday season.
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
15 Towns In Utah With The Dirtiest Sounding Names
Do you have the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy? Me too. I can’t tell you how many times I have "huh huh huh"'ed like Beavis and Butthead just because I saw a sign that had the word WOOD on it. Whenever I go to Island Grinds in...
Man sentenced to prison after downtown robbery of $27
IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Monday after being charged with the robbery of a man in downtown Idaho Falls. Hernan Cortes, 29, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to two years fixed and eight years indeterminate in prison. Cortes accepted a plea agreement, where he...
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
Local Road Closures
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Multiple highways are closed due to reduced visibility and drifting snow. This includes the following: Teton Pass closed earlier this morning for avalanche control. US-20 is closed from Ashton to the Montana border in both directions. State Highway 87 is closed between the US-20 and Montana Border. Highway 32 is closed The post Local Road Closures appeared first on Local News 8.
Temporary lane closure on Sunnyside Road Sunday
One westbound lane of Sunnyside Road will be closed to motorists this Sunday, Dec. 4. The post Temporary lane closure on Sunnyside Road Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.
Victim in East Idaho shooting expected to survive
IRWIN — The victim in a weekend shooting at an RV park in Irwin is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the victim was struggling with a woman over the gun and that the incident ended with the man being shot in the arm. Deputies responded with an ambulance at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported the shooting. The victim...
