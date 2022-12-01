Read full article on original website
Cal’s Investigation into Teri McKeever Passes Six-Month Expectation
More than six months after Cal's AD said the investigation into Teri McKeever could take up to six months, there still haven’t been any meaningful updates. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. When Cal head coach Teri McKeever was placed on administrative leave in May, athletic director Jim Knowlton...
2022 Zippy Invite: Oakland Sets Two Program Records, Gatrall Hits 51.84 100 BK Lead-Off
SCY (25 yards) Live Results: “2022 Zippy Invitational” on MeetMobile. Today marked the first full day of racing at Akron’s Zippy Invite. Today’s events included the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay. The Penn men and Akron women continue to build their leads in the team standings through tonight’s events.
