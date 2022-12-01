Deshaun Watson suspension over: Why I’m willing to give him a fresh start with the Browns – Terry Pluto

Read full article on original website
brownsnation.com
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
What does Deshaun Watson’s rusty return mean for the Browns down the stretch of the regular season?
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson made his return on Sunday in dramatic fashion against his former team following his 11-game suspension. Watson finished 12-of-22 for 131 yards with no TDs and one INT in the end zone for a 53.4 rating in an ugly 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Mary...
Justin Reid apologizes to Hayden Hurst after loss to Bengals: ‘I didn’t give the proper respect’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Chiefs tight end Justin Reid apologized to Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst after his team lost 27-24 on Sunday night. Reid said he was going to “lock him (Hurst) down, straight up” last week, but confused Hurst’s name with Tyler Higbee, a tight end for the Rams, and Tee Higgins, Hurst’s teammate.
Deshaun Watson rusty in Browns debut: 'I felt every one of those 700 days'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received an icy reception as he made his first regular-season appearance in 700 days. He looked rusty, too.
Wrangling with the emotions of Deshaun Watson’s return to the field - a fan’s perspective: Will Singer
CLEVELAND -- I had a conniption when the Browns passed on Deshaun Watson in 2017. My friend Greg, who had come over for the draft, merely chuckled. He knew, as most Browns fans knew, that they would screw it up. But such is life as a Browns fan. Never simple. Never easy. And endlessly infuriating.
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Yardbarker
Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Only Answering 'Football Questions' as He Makes Browns Debut
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is holding off on the off-the-field talk headed into Sunday's can't-miss return to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans. Watson spoke to the media Thursday and provided the same cut-and-dry answer when it came to any question that even slightly related to his legal troubles. It leaves room to wonder when the appropriate time will be for him to readdress numerous sexual misconduct accusations brought on against him.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: Deion Sanders is “very capable” of being an NFL head coach
As Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders prepares to parlay his success at Jackson State into a bigger college job at Colorado or Cincinnati, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks Sanders can go even higher than that. “Deion is very capable of being a head coach in the National Football League,”...
Report: Deion Sanders recruiting staff and players to PAC-12 Program
It appears that Sanders is finally making the leap to the FBS, just not in the region most would expect.
LeBron James uses Kyrie Irving question, Jerry Jones photo to highlight double standard
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James addressed reporters with disappointment by posing a rhetorical question this week following the Lakers’ 128-109 win over Portland. James ended his press conference by asking reporters why they asked him about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s support of a controversial...
Paul Pierce bumps the Cavs down a whole tier after calling them title contenders last month: ‘They slowing down’
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been winning games at a very consistent pace recently, but that hasn’t stopped former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce from moving them down a peg in his personal rankings. Around the middle of November, Pierce declared that the Cavs were among the few teams that...
Watch: Glenville Tarblooders leave for Canton, hopeful for first state title
The high school football state championship weekend continues as Glenville High School Tarblooders departed for Canton Friday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football. Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson declines to address whether he feels remorse
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played in a regular-season game for the first time in 700 days. Much has happened since then, on the field and off it. Off the field, Watson has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Since returning to the team this week, Watson has refused to talk about non-football issues.
Texans fans ready for Deshaun Watson's return to NFL in Houston
The Cleveland Browns QB is set to play his former team, the Texans, during his return game after being suspended from the NFL for nearly two years due to sexual misconduct allegations.
NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Texans Owner Video
Deshaun Watson is back on an NFL field for the first time in 700 days. The three-time Pro Bowler has yet to play since the stunning allegations made against him forced him to sit out the entirety of the 2021 season and serve an 11-game suspension this year. Prior to...
Deion Sanders Becomes First MLB Player to Coach Colorado Buffaloes Football
Saturday night, the University of Colorado Boulder announced the hire of its new head football coach, Deion Sanders. Sanders is the first Major League Baseball player to be named the head coach of Colorado's football program.
