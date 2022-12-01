Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era
The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
NASCAR: 3 possible car numbers for Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports, but what number will he run on his Chevrolet?. After spending the last two seasons competing in IndyCar following his initial retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports.
Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think
Ty Gibbs revealed to reporters there is one particular driver he has worked with in his transition to the Cup Series in 2023 and it's not who most fans would expect. The post Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golfer Gets Disqualified At LPGA Q-Series Event
Alana Uriell was sat inside the top-20 of the LPGA Q-Series, but was disqualified after informing officials she had signed for a wrong score following the second round
Kyle Busch Will Get an Early Test at Richard Childress Racing
Kyle Busch may not see an instant performance bump after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing. The post Kyle Busch Will Get an Early Test at Richard Childress Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Blaney Is at Somewhat of a Crossroads in His NASCAR Cup Series Career
Ryan Blaney had the best NASCAR season of any winless driver in 2022 but needs some checkered flags to get to the next level. The post Ryan Blaney Is at Somewhat of a Crossroads in His NASCAR Cup Series Career appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
10 best NASCAR drivers of all-time
NASCAR has been around for almost 75 years and there have been many outstanding drivers. Check out the 10 best NASCAR drivers in history.
Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023
Kyle Busch got his career at Richard Childress Racing off to a great start, winning his first event at Circuit of the Americas and sending a message to the Cup competition in the process. The post Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion still targeting Formula 1 after joining Andretti in Indy NXT
It was confirmed last week that Britain's Chadwick will become the first woman in 13 years to compete full-time in the American racing series, which is the chief support event to the IndyCar Series. The 24-year-old is joining a team with another famous motorsport name in Andretti Autosport, but insists...
Gateway Dirt Nationals Results: December 3, 2022 ($30k to win)
Dirt race results from Saturday’s finale at The Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. Tonight, it’s the Gateway Dirt Nationals finale after three days of indoor racing. The 1/5-mile bullring dirt track is set to pay $30,000 to the dirt late model feature winner. View full 2022 Gateway Dirt...
Hudson O’Neal retaliates on Tyler Carpenter at Gateway (Video)
Watch the video as Hudson O’Neal crashed Tyler Carpenter under caution in the Gateway Dirt Nationals. On Friday, the Dome at America’s Center hosted night two of the Gateway Dirt Nationals. The preliminary night is used to set the lineups for Saturday’s finale. Watch the video of...
NBC Sports
NEOM McLaren Racing Formula E and Ian James set to race ahead of electric motorsports’ curve
As Formula E enters their ninth season and McLaren Racing is set to compete in last year’s championship winning car, Ian James is passionate about pushing electric motorsports forward at a critical stage as race technology begins surpassing that of the street cars. Last week’s announcement that Jake Hughes...
Love or Loathe Him, Joey Logano Is Already One of NASCAR’s All-Time Greats
Joey Logano can be a divisive figure, but every NASCAR fan can agree that the Connecticut native is already among racing's elite. The post Love or Loathe Him, Joey Logano Is Already One of NASCAR’s All-Time Greats appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Snowball Derby Results: December 4, 2022 (5 Flags Speedway)
The Snowball Derby is set to conclude in Pensacola, Florida. The half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway welcomes the stars of late model racing. View 2022 Snowball Derby results below. Josh Berry and Derek Thorn set the front row. 300 laps of short track racing are up next…. Main Event. Report.
racer.com
Newgarden and McLaughlin to run Rolex 24 with Tower Motorsports
Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske teammate, three-time Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, have been confirmed for their first Rolex 24 At Daytona appearance with Tower Motorsports. The IndyCar stars join Chip Ganassi Racing development driver Kyffin Simpson and team owner/defending IMSA LMP2 champion John...
Noah Gragson’s Fan Appeal Is Obvious: ‘I Just Try To Be Me’
Noah Gragson has dethroned Justin Allgaier as the most popular Xfinity Series driver. The post Noah Gragson’s Fan Appeal Is Obvious: ‘I Just Try To Be Me’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Repeat and first-time winners at HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour
A close and competitive seventh running of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour came to a grand conclusion Sunday afternoon at Sebring International Raceway where an even split of two repeat and two first-time race winners reached the top step of the podium after two days of vintage and historic racing competition on the legendary 3.74-mile road course.
