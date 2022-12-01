Read full article on original website
AdWeek
The 30 Best Ads of 2022
When we look back on 2022, we’ll likely recall a number of defining moments that underscored the ad industry, such as the meteoric rise (and unceremonious fall) of crypto, the push to get back to pre-pandemic normalcy and the ability to band together in the face of unspeakable tragedy, just to name a few.
Variety Notches Best Year of Revenue in Its 117-Year History
Entertainment trade publisher Variety, part of Penske Media Corporation, has notched a year of record revenue and reach, partly thanks to capitalizing on heightened consumer interest in the rapidly transforming film and television industry. The publisher posted the highest-ever revenue of its 117-year history in 2022, according to its co-editors...
Discovery+ Launches Offline Downloads Feature
Discovery+ ad-free subscribers in the U.S. now have access to offline downloads while traveling, commuting or without an internet connection. This update follows the launch of download capabilities in Brazil. More than 58,000 episodes of Discovery+ content are available, including shows such as House of Hammer, Fixer Upper and 90...
Monday Stir
-The Connecticut Lottery Corporation, through its partnership with creative agency Decker and Makiaris Media, have launched their “Spirit of Winning” holiday campaign, featuring a bold-yet-silent snowman. The campaign positions scratch tickets from the CT Lottery as the perfect holiday gift—give tickets and eliminate the stress of shopping. The star is a cockeyed snowman, who gently reminds people about the scratch tickets in creepy/humorous ways, like throwing snowballs at them and creeping around their couches.
HBO Max and Discovery+’s Merged Streaming Service Name Reportedly Revealed
Max has emerged as the likely name of HBO Max and Discovery+’s combined streaming service. CNBC reports the expected name, which is still subject to change, is being vetted by the company’s lawyers, along with other names. The app will be similar to Disney+’s platform in that it...
