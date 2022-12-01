-The Connecticut Lottery Corporation, through its partnership with creative agency Decker and Makiaris Media, have launched their “Spirit of Winning” holiday campaign, featuring a bold-yet-silent snowman. The campaign positions scratch tickets from the CT Lottery as the perfect holiday gift—give tickets and eliminate the stress of shopping. The star is a cockeyed snowman, who gently reminds people about the scratch tickets in creepy/humorous ways, like throwing snowballs at them and creeping around their couches.

12 HOURS AGO