AdWeek
Discovery+ Launches Offline Downloads Feature
Discovery+ ad-free subscribers in the U.S. now have access to offline downloads while traveling, commuting or without an internet connection. This update follows the launch of download capabilities in Brazil. More than 58,000 episodes of Discovery+ content are available, including shows such as House of Hammer, Fixer Upper and 90...
AdWeek
The 30 Best Ads of 2022
When we look back on 2022, we’ll likely recall a number of defining moments that underscored the ad industry, such as the meteoric rise (and unceremonious fall) of crypto, the push to get back to pre-pandemic normalcy and the ability to band together in the face of unspeakable tragedy, just to name a few.
Reports: Warner Bros. Discovery to use 'Max' for HBO Max-Discovery+ app
Previous reporting revealed that executives from the company had been looking for a new name for the combined streaming services.
AdWeek
Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Building a Website With Andy Crestodina
In today’s episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, host Christine Gritmon is joined by Andy Crestodina co-founder and CMO of Orbit Media Studios. While social media is increasingly topping search results and playing home base for companies and creators, it alone cannot be a brand’s sole internet strategy. As social media sites (and their users) come and go, having an owned piece of the internet that you can call your own is more crucial than ever.
AdWeek
Variety Notches Best Year of Revenue in Its 117-Year History
Entertainment trade publisher Variety, part of Penske Media Corporation, has notched a year of record revenue and reach, partly thanks to capitalizing on heightened consumer interest in the rapidly transforming film and television industry. The publisher posted the highest-ever revenue of its 117-year history in 2022, according to its co-editors...
AdWeek
Discord Snowsgiving Seasonal Event Debuts for 2022
Discord launched its yearly Snowsgiving celebration in its messaging application on desktop and mobile devices. From Dec. 5 through 12, users will be able to participate in daily community events in Discord’s Town Hall server, which has been updated with a wintery theme. This includes activities such as drawing contests and guest speaker events.
AdWeek
HBO Max and Discovery+’s Merged Streaming Service Name Reportedly Revealed
Max has emerged as the likely name of HBO Max and Discovery+’s combined streaming service. CNBC reports the expected name, which is still subject to change, is being vetted by the company’s lawyers, along with other names. The app will be similar to Disney+’s platform in that it...
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-The Connecticut Lottery Corporation, through its partnership with creative agency Decker and Makiaris Media, have launched their “Spirit of Winning” holiday campaign, featuring a bold-yet-silent snowman. The campaign positions scratch tickets from the CT Lottery as the perfect holiday gift—give tickets and eliminate the stress of shopping. The star is a cockeyed snowman, who gently reminds people about the scratch tickets in creepy/humorous ways, like throwing snowballs at them and creeping around their couches.
AdWeek
Moonhaven Canceled at AMC+ Despite Season 2 Renewal
Moonhaven has been canceled at AMC+ despite being renewed for a second season. The news comes days after AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade exited and the company made significant cost-cutting announcements, including laying off 20% of its U.S. employees and write-downs of up to $475 million as the company restructures.
AdWeek
Axios Business and Markets Managing Editor Javier David Named CBS News Streaming Network Contributor
CBS News has named Axios business and markets managing editor Javier E. David as a CBS News contributor for its streaming network. In this role, David, who currently oversees all of Axios’ business coverage and newsletters, will contribute to the stream’s coverage of business, markets and the economy.
AdWeek
Meta Begins Rolling Out Age Verification Tools for Facebook Dating in the US
Meta is bringing some of the age verification tools it has been using on Instagram to Facebook Dating. Three options were introduced for U.S. Instagrammers in June to verify that they were old enough to use the platform: uploading accepted forms of identification, such as a driver’s license or other form of identification card; uploading a video selfie; and a social vouching option that enabled users to ask mutual followers to confirm their age.
AdWeek
WhatsApp: How to Send Messages to Yourself
WhatsApp now allows users to send messages to themselves in the messaging application on mobile devices. For instance, users could send themselves a shopping list or leave themselves a reminder to complete a task. Our guide will show you how to send messages to yourself in the WhatsApp app. Note:...
