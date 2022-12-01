ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs' Career Performance

By Aidan Champion
 3 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs tallied 229 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the team's OT win over the Seattle Seahawks.

A lot of questions surrounded Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs in the off-season, when the club elected not to extend a fifth-year option to the young running back.

But Jacobs has dismissed any and all doubts with the career season he's had.

His most recent triumph, of course, was his 229-rushing yard, 74-receiving yard performance on Sunday, that included the game-clinching 86-yard touchdown run in overtime to overcome the Seattle Seahawks on their home turf.

After watching the game through film, Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels noticed a few things that stood out to him, even after witnessing the historical outing in person.

"[H]is effort and toughness, I thought stood out obviously in the running game," McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. "I thought he did some good things in the passing game, and he's improving. I think he's improving his repertoire, he's improving his route tree. He catches the ball very well obviously, and he did some things in terms of the little things in the game that probably don't get discussed a whole lot -- blitz pickup. They tried to get us a couple of times, and he had his eyes where they should have been, and he got his job done. I thought he did a great job on the flea- flicker of hanging in there, and we call it: 'He took one for the team.'

"When he tossed it back to Derek [Carr], obviously he got he got walloped pretty good. But little things like that, he's unselfish. He'll do whatever you ask him to do. So, if it's blitz pick-up for 10-to-15 times a game, he'll do it. Catch passes, block, chip, it doesn't make any difference to him, he just wants to win. I think that's the greatest trait he has is whatever you ask him to do, if it can help the team win, he's all in."

