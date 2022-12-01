Read full article on original website
Turkey attacks Syrian Kurds, the U.S. partner in fight against ISIS
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which may have been missile or drone strikes but that has yet to be confirmed—suggest that whoever is behind them wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.A fuel truck explosion at the base near Ryazan killed at least three and wounded half a dozen and reportedly damaged...
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
The uncertain status of Iran’s morality police
What morality police do in Iran. When did the morality police start? Who are morality police? What is Iranian moral police? Why are there protests in Iran? Are morality police abolished in Iran?
U.S. hits Hezbollah accountants in Lebanon with terrorism sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped terrorism sanctions on two accountants and two companies in Lebanon for providing the militant group Hezbollah with financial services. The Treasury Department announced it would also impose sanctions on a third person for assisting Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated “foreign terrorist organization,”...
House votes to avert looming rail worker strike, impose deal on unions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. The measure passed by...
WATCH: Biden signs bill creating labor agreement for railway workers
President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday to avert a freight rail strike that he said could have plunged the U.S. into recession. Watch in the player above. At the White House, Biden signed a measure passed Thursday by the Senate and Wednesday by the House. It binds rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the railroads and union leaders in September but rejected by some of the union workers.
Biden administration urges senate to act amid looming rail worker strike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy would face a severe economic shock if senators don’t pass legislation this week to avert a freight rail worker strike. That’s the message the Biden administration is delivering personally to Democratic senators in a closed-door session Thursday. The House acted soon...
Trump rebuked for call to ‘terminate’ Constitution over 2020 election results
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made...
Senate votes to avert freight rail strike amid economic concern
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to avert what could have been an economically ruinous freight rail strike won final approval in Congress on Thursday as lawmakers responded quickly to President Joe Biden’s call for federal intervention in a long-running labor dispute. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail...
China threatens crackdown on ‘hostile forces’ as COVID protests continue
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. A massive show of force by the security services Wednesday sought to deter further protests.
WATCH: Biden makes new commitments during Tribal Nations Summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to give Native Americans a stronger voice in federal affairs, promising at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years that he would foster “respect for Indigenous knowledge and tribal consultations” in government decision-making. Watch the...
Russia rejects $60-per-barrel cap on its oil, warns Western countries of cutoffs
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what...
Suspicious parcel detonated at U.S. Embassy in Madrid after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the...
Pence recounts his tense conversation with Trump after the Capitol insurrection
While former Vice President Mike Pence has affirmed his belief in the legitimacy of the 2020 election results, he stopped short on Thursday of saying he had a responsibility to publicly tamp down false claims of election fraud in the days and weeks before the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence...
Officials say more than 10,000 Ukrainians killed in war as Russia rejects conditions to talk
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.
German parliament labels 1930s Soviet famine in Ukraine as genocide
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament on Wednesday approved a resolution recognizing as genocide Ukraine’s 1930s “Holodomor,” a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The resolution was brought to the lower house, or...
WATCH: Blinken speaks at World AIDS Day commemoration
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken told those attending Friday’s World AIDS Day event at The State Department that the Biden administration launched a new five-year global strategy to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. The administration released the plan Thursday that...
