BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Texas Representatives are worried the power grid won’t be strong enough to keep Texans warm this winter. On Thursday, Texas Senator Charles Schwertner posted a letter on Facebook that he and other Texas representatives signed and sent to the Public Utility Commission. Schwertner stressed in his post that Texas needs to build a “new dispatchable energy resource” that can be used when the power grid is stressed by extreme weather. In his post, Schwertner said that the commission’s current market design “falls short” of that fundamental goal.

2 DAYS AGO