7 more counties express support for declaring invasion at border; now total 40
(The Center Square) – Forty Texas counties have now declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion. More are in the process of doing so, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. The most recent...
Governor Abbott accepts DA Rosales’ resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has accepted the resignation of elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, according to the letter obtained by KTSM. The letter, dated Friday morning, was filed by the alleged Walmart shooter’s defense team in the Walmart case. Rosales agreed to step...
Mission-based attorney appointed to 476th Judicial District Court
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has appointed Horacio Pena as the 476th Judicial District Court for Hidalgo County. Pena is an attorney of a private practice, who has previously served as a municipal court judge for Mission and judge in the 92nd Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County, state a press release […]
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Texas representatives send letter to Public Utility Commission
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Texas Representatives are worried the power grid won’t be strong enough to keep Texans warm this winter. On Thursday, Texas Senator Charles Schwertner posted a letter on Facebook that he and other Texas representatives signed and sent to the Public Utility Commission. Schwertner stressed in his post that Texas needs to build a “new dispatchable energy resource” that can be used when the power grid is stressed by extreme weather. In his post, Schwertner said that the commission’s current market design “falls short” of that fundamental goal.
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
Republican Mike May, citing ballot paper shortages in Harris County, contests statehouse election he lost by 15 percentage points
A Houston-area Republican who lost his state representative race by more than 6,100 votes is contesting the Nov. 8 election results, having filed a petition with the Texas Secretary of State's Office asking that the results be voided and a new election be held because of problems at Harris County polling places on Election Day.
Gov. Greg Abbott accepts resignation of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has accepted the resignation of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, capping off a tumultuous two-year tenure. In a letter addressed to Rosales, Abbott wrote simply "I hereby accept your resignation as the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District, Culberson, Hudspeth, and El Paso Counties."
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
Border Patrol Union says, "no single person has done more damage to our border than Joe Biden."
"No single person in the modern history of this country has done more damage to our border than Joe Biden. The deaths, trashing of border areas, rampant fraud and complete dismantling of law and order is unprecedented. He is literally a one-man wrecking crew." Border Patrol Union.
Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing his previous opposition to the idea as he tries to fight an increase in opioid overdoses in the state, which he has made a point of emphasis heading into January’s legislative session.
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
Teens increasingly used as human-smuggling drivers in Texas, DPS says
Recruiting teen drivers for human smuggling has become more common along the Texas border, especially in towns such as Eagle Pass, a state official said Tuesday.
Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting
The split, organized by more conservative church members, comes after years of infighting that stems from the UMC's more inclusive stances.
Texas’ rural hospitals are — once again — at grave risk of closing
Texas hasn’t had a hospital close since 2020, a much-needed relief following the previous decade of closures that were predominantly seen in rural communities.
Gov. Abbott appoints county court judge to new Smith County district court
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Judge Taylor Heaton to the new 475th District Court in Smith County. Heaton’s term will start in the court on Jan. 1 for a term set to expire at the end of 2024. Heaton is currently judge of the County Court at Law No. 2 in […]
Texas Democrat judge says Biden must visit border
It seems even the Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to visit the southern border, saying the crisis will soon become unmanageable. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez (D) appeared on Fox News to ask President Biden to make an urgent visit to the border.
Texas DPS trooper stops U-Haul, discovers human smuggling
Texas officers stopped a U-Haul in a border county and discovered illegal immigrants in the back of the van.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
