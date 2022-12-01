ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
borderreport.com

Governor Abbott accepts DA Rosales’ resignation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has accepted the resignation of elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, according to the letter obtained by KTSM. The letter, dated Friday morning, was filed by the alleged Walmart shooter’s defense team in the Walmart case. Rosales agreed to step...
ValleyCentral

Mission-based attorney appointed to 476th Judicial District Court

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has appointed Horacio Pena as the 476th Judicial District Court for Hidalgo County. Pena is an attorney of a private practice, who has previously served as a municipal court judge for Mission and judge in the 92nd Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County, state a press release […]
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KBTX.com

Texas representatives send letter to Public Utility Commission

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Texas Representatives are worried the power grid won’t be strong enough to keep Texans warm this winter. On Thursday, Texas Senator Charles Schwertner posted a letter on Facebook that he and other Texas representatives signed and sent to the Public Utility Commission. Schwertner stressed in his post that Texas needs to build a “new dispatchable energy resource” that can be used when the power grid is stressed by extreme weather. In his post, Schwertner said that the commission’s current market design “falls short” of that fundamental goal.
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan

A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
YAHOO!

Gov. Greg Abbott accepts resignation of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has accepted the resignation of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, capping off a tumultuous two-year tenure. In a letter addressed to Rosales, Abbott wrote simply "I hereby accept your resignation as the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District, Culberson, Hudspeth, and El Paso Counties."
Mark Hake

The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long

The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
Ash Jurberg

Texas Democrat judge says Biden must visit border

It seems even the Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to visit the southern border, saying the crisis will soon become unmanageable. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez (D) appeared on Fox News to ask President Biden to make an urgent visit to the border.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020

Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy