mainstreetdailynews.com
Annual Holiday Homes Tour returns
The annual Holiday Homes Tour returns on Saturday. This year features new destinations on the walking tour, which allows visitors to choose specific tour times and have an expedited check-in process. Guests will tour six historic homes and buildings in downtown Gainesville decorated for the holidays, ranging from 1867 to...
Clay Electric customers will pay less for power on December bills
Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV commission votes to raise salaries 91%
The Gainesville City Commission held its penultimate meeting Thursday before a new set of commissioners takes the dais at the start of January, but the body showed no signs of slowing down. With commissioners Harvey Ward and Reina Saco absent, the commission voted 4-1 to approve a switch from the...
WCJB
Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens is hosting it’s 5th annual “Christmas in the Quarry”
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County attraction is gearing up to transform 20 acres of botanical gardens into a winter wonderland. Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens 5th annual “Christmas in the Quarry” runs 6 nights this month. Organizers say a variety of entertainment will be available including...
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
oberlinreview.org
Dr. Porchia Moore, Assistant Professor of Critical Museum Studies at the University of Florida
Dr. Porchia Moore is assistant professor and rotating program head of critical museum studies at the University of Florida’s School of Art + Art History and an activist-scholar in museums. Her work focuses on critical race theory as a tool for interrogating museums and the narratives they construct. She recently gave a lecture at Oberlin discussing the impact of institutional racism in museums.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
WCJB
State delegation will visit Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next years legislative session
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Delegation visits Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next year’s legislative session on Monday. The legislative hearing starts at 9 a.m. It’s held at Florida Gateway College’s administration building. This delegation will include representative Chuck Brannan and Senator Jennifer Bradley.
WCJB
Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry faces questions over tax lien
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville interim city manager Cynthia Curry was tied to a company that apparently owes back taxes to the IRS. In a memo dated November 15th, CPS’s with a private firm hired by the city reported that Curry may be partly responsible for a tax lien placed against CWC and Associates of Miami.
villages-news.com
RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience
I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ford’s Garage opens in Butler Plaza
Imagine transporting back to the 1920s when the average cost for a vehicle was around $500. Unfortunately, we don’t have time machines to make that happen, but there is a new restaurant in town themed toward 1920s service stations that might just do the trick. On Wednesday, Ford’s Garage...
Independent Florida Alligator
Nationwide shootings, bomb threats prompts Alachua County school safety expansion
About a month into the 2021 school year, Gainesville High School students evacuated to a nearby Lowe’s during the first of four false bomb threats that Fall. Eliza Acharya, an 18-year-old UF applied physiology and kinesiology freshman, was a senior at GHS at the time of the bomb threats. All the threats were called in by students, causing schoolwide evacuations before police secured the area and determined the threats to be false.
villages-news.com
The size of Manhattan vs. The Villages
In my previous Letter to the Editor, the mistake was my misreading of the article about the size of Manhattan. Instead of population, it should have been size. The Villages is about 34 square miles, Manhattan is about 29 square miles. I must have had a senior moment.
niceville.com
Florida dentist indicted, accused of tax evasion
FLORIDA – An Ocala dentist has been charged with tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Frantz Brignol has been charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return, said United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. If convicted, Brignol faces up to six years in federal prison.
floridagators.com
Gators Hosts Football Banquet, Present Awards From 2022 Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Football program hosted its yearly football banquet inside UF's Indoor Practice Facility Sunday night and recognized several players for their efforts and accomplishments during the 2022 football season. Iron Man Award. Presented to the player, or players, who have shown the most dedication to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
