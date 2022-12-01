Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Former El Dorado school counselor arrested for selling tobacco and alcohol to minors, police say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, a former school counselor with the El Dorado School District, 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco and alcohol to minors. According to El Dorado News-Times, the arrest took place after a lengthy investigation by El Dorado Police. Wilson made her first […]
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
Central Arkansas nonprofit overwhelmed with rise in abandoned pets
A Central Arkansas nonprofit is dealing with a growing number of animal rescues due to people abandoning their pets.
El Dorado teacher arrested for allegedly selling alcohol, tobacco to minors
EL DORADO, Ark. — According to the El Dorado News-Times, a former guidance counselor with the El Dorado School District was arrested on Thursday. 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, a former counselor at Barton Junior High School, appeared today in district court on several misdemeanor charges. Wilson was arrested on...
myarklamiss.com
Toy Run in El Dorado happening December 3
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The A State Boys MC El Dorado Chapter is hosting its 7th annual Toy Run on December 3, 2022. The Toy Run will be benefitting The Call in Union County. Participants need to bring either a $10 toy or a $10 donation to participate...
hopeprescott.com
Charles Glover Charged With Financial Identify Fraud
On November 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charles Glover, 62, of Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was arrested and charged with financial identity fraud and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
arkadelphian.com
City manager asking for more spending power
The Arkadelphia Board of Directors will have several decisions to make this Tuesday in a public meeting. Among them is an ordinance requesting more spending power be given to the city manager. Currently, the city manager has the authority to spend up to $20,000 on operating costs without competitive bidding and city board approval. That figure was set in 2013 at the behest of the previous administration; prior to then the city manager could spend $10,000 without bids.
salineriverchronicle.com
Family still searching for answers six months after Martha Bradford’s disappearance
The family of a missing Bradley County woman is still searching for answers in the disappearance of their mother, Martha Bradford, who was last seen Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the Blue Springs community near Banks. Saturday, December 3, 2022, is the birthday of missing Bradley County woman Martha Bradford....
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Galvanic Energy head says area has one of continent's most concentrated lithium brine reservoirs
Galvanic Energy is looking for a partner to help it extract lithium from the 120,000 acres it has leased in Columbia and Lafayette counties. Brent Wilson, president and CEO of the Moore, OK, company, said in a post on the company’s website that its Southwest Arkansas mineral leases contain an estimate 4 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent within a “hot spot” in the Smackover Formation.
Camden mayoral candidates share thoughts on run-off elections
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections have come to a close but many Arkansas counties are at a standstill. The city of Camden is one of those counties awaiting results for the elected official who will serve in the mayoral seat for the next four years. General elections came to a close with current Mayor Julian […]
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested in double shooting
43-year-old Dameion Redd is charged with the shooting that left the pair injured. Police responded to the shooting on Monday after reports of gunfire at the victims' apartment complex. They arrived to find the victims suffering from their injuries and rushed them to an area hospital. Redd was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Harrison County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
Comments / 1