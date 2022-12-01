ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Yahoo Sports

Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident at Michigan synagogue

A Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in what officials said was an antisemitic attack at a historic synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was arrested by police after antisemitic and racist threats were made Friday against children,...
fox2detroit.com

14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
Detroit News

Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park

A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
The Detroit Free Press

Police commission denies unpaid suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed

The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News

Insider: Detroit Chamber urges Democrats in Lansing to govern Michigan from the middle

The Detroit Regional Chamber on Wednesday urged the Legislature's incoming Democratic and Republican leaders to "govern from the broad center" and focus efforts in the new session on business attraction, work skills development and education improvement. The letter from Detroit chamber president and CEO Sandy Baruah was addressed to House...
fox2detroit.com

2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
michiganchronicle.com

Stakeholders Weigh in as Major Redevelopment Proposed in The District Detroit

The District Detroit is expanding with a multi-million development with a proposed mixed-income, mixed-use development in the city of Detroit. With just 50 blocks, six theaters, five neighborhoods, and four sports teams, District Detroit, nestled between downtown and Midtown, is an ever-evolving and expanding landscape that stakeholders can’t’ help but get behind to benefit impacted residents and businesses alike in a new multimillion development on tap. This two-part series unfolds the project and what’s in it for Detroit. Here is Part 1.
candgnews.com

Agency highlights ‘huge need’ for foster and adoptive parents

METRO DETROIT — Having worked in the field of child welfare for several years, Livonia resident Jennifer Stevens was aware that there are thousands of children in Michigan who don’t have a place to call home. It is a reality that she said was weighing on her for...
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Michigan adds more school districts to turnaround program

More Michigan school districts will be participating in a program designed to turnaround low performing schools in the state. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Chalkbeat Detroit reports 54 districts will join the Partnership District Program, which serves schools...

Comments / 0

Community Policy