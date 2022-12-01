Read full article on original website
Yahoo Sports
Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident at Michigan synagogue
A Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in what officials said was an antisemitic attack at a historic synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was arrested by police after antisemitic and racist threats were made Friday against children,...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
Detroit News
Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park
A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
Detroit News
A record number of Wayne County murder suspects are out on bond. Police, prosecutor are worried
Detroit — At least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County are free on bond with GPS tethers, an unprecedented number that concerns public safety officials, while bail reform proponents insist the ongoing effort to release more defendants awaiting trial will result in a fairer system. Judges and...
Police commission denies unpaid suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed
The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County judge says people out on bond aren't committing crimes
There have been some concerns about the number of people released from jail on bond in Wayne County. However, 36th District Court Chief Justice William McConico said these people who have been released are not committing crimes.
Detroit News
Detroiters fear concrete plants will block Riverwalk, be 'catastrophic to neighborhoods'
Detroit — Residents are pushing back on plans to develop two concrete crushing and mixing plants, fearing operations at a proposed southwest Detroit facility could be fatal to their neighborhood urban farms and hurt the quality of life and, in the other instance, block a portion of the popular Detroit Riverwalk.
Dearborn man charged after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic slurs outside Oakland County synagogue preschool
A 35-year-old Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic rants and racial slurs outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Township on Friday.
voiceofdetroit.net
VOD MOURNS DEATH OF DANIEL JONES, WARRIOR VS. LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR JUVENILES AND ALL U.S. PRISONERS
DETROIT — Daniel Jones’ passion, intelligence, and commitment shone in VOD’s interview with him, during a small rally in the bitter cold Jan. 25, 2021 outside the Frank Murphy Hall of (In)Justice in downtown Detroit (above). The rally called attention to the many dozens of Michigan juvenile...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court
The Brady-Giglio list is named after a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that require police departments and prosecutors to divulge evidence that could help the defense
Detroit News
Insider: Detroit Chamber urges Democrats in Lansing to govern Michigan from the middle
The Detroit Regional Chamber on Wednesday urged the Legislature's incoming Democratic and Republican leaders to "govern from the broad center" and focus efforts in the new session on business attraction, work skills development and education improvement. The letter from Detroit chamber president and CEO Sandy Baruah was addressed to House...
fox2detroit.com
2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit sergeant’s suspension reversed after 27-year-old killed during mental health call
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners has voted to deny the suspension of a sergeant in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman on Detroit’s west side last month. The sergeant was in charge of the officers who shot and killed Kaizia Miller at a...
Alive after 25 cardiac arrests, Ypsilanti woman grateful for Michigan Medicine care
ANN ARBOR, MI - April Hogan suffered more than 25 cardiac arrests about 18 months ago. She had a major blockage in the left coronary arteries of her heart, a condition known as acute left main thrombosis. Most patients in her condition would not survive, said cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ashraf Abou el ela of the University of Michigan’s Frankel Cardiovascular Center.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
The Oakland Press
Testimony: ‘Pay to stay or get beat up’: 2 accused of Oakland County jailhouse extortion
A case against two Oakland County Jail inmates accused of extorting money from a cellmate by threatening to beat him up was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam, 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker said evidence presented showed probable cause to...
michiganchronicle.com
Stakeholders Weigh in as Major Redevelopment Proposed in The District Detroit
The District Detroit is expanding with a multi-million development with a proposed mixed-income, mixed-use development in the city of Detroit. With just 50 blocks, six theaters, five neighborhoods, and four sports teams, District Detroit, nestled between downtown and Midtown, is an ever-evolving and expanding landscape that stakeholders can’t’ help but get behind to benefit impacted residents and businesses alike in a new multimillion development on tap. This two-part series unfolds the project and what’s in it for Detroit. Here is Part 1.
candgnews.com
Agency highlights ‘huge need’ for foster and adoptive parents
METRO DETROIT — Having worked in the field of child welfare for several years, Livonia resident Jennifer Stevens was aware that there are thousands of children in Michigan who don’t have a place to call home. It is a reality that she said was weighing on her for...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan adds more school districts to turnaround program
More Michigan school districts will be participating in a program designed to turnaround low performing schools in the state. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Chalkbeat Detroit reports 54 districts will join the Partnership District Program, which serves schools...
