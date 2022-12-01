Read full article on original website
informnny.com
NY state health commissioner resigning to return to Harvard
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state health commissioner will resign Jan. 1 after 13 months in the job to return to Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Mary Bassett said in a statement Friday that she was “leaving now so the next commissioner can...
Siena Poll: New Yorkers’ holiday spending plans
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena College Research Institute has released its annual poll on New Yorkers’ holiday spending plans. According to the poll, 22% plan to spend more on gifts this holiday season. This number is up from 17% in 2021, according to the poll. About 73%...
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of...
New York removing barriers for zero-emission vehicle goals
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will advance clean transportation efforts by removing barriers to the installation of electric vehicle charging stations on private property, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The legislation will allow homeowners to install charging stations on...
Jefferson County flu cases spike, concerning officials
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Country is facing a spike in flu cases, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has declared flu activity to be high nationwide. In New York, there have been over 41 thousand cases of the high-contagious flu confirmed this season, according to the Department of Health. The virus is mainly spread by coughing, sneezing, or close contact.
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore in North Carolina
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A rare 450-pound sunfish washed ashore on the North Carolina coast Wednesday. The massive fish was more than 6 feet long when it washed ashore on North Topsail Beach near the Seaview Pier, according to officials with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
Police: Driver from NYE hit-and-run involved in fatal Chautauqua County crash
ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday. Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As a result of the collision, 71-year-old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton, N.Y., the passenger in the Ford F-150, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two firefighters injured and livestock lost in Otisco barn fire
OTISCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two firefighters were injured and multiple animals died in a large barn fire in the town of Otisco Saturday night. Just after 6:00 p.m. on December 3, the Otisco Fire Department responded to the barn fire at 4001 Finlon Road, off Route 80. Given the...
