FanSided

Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
Yardbarker

New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room

After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Yardbarker

2 Bold Predictions For Chiefs Vs. Bengals

When you look across the NFL landscape, Week 13 is full of great matchups. None are better than the showdown in Cincinnati between two of the best teams in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday. This game features two top...
atozsports.com

Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
Times Gazette

No Chase or Mixon; no problem

The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...

