So often in recent years, you've heard about police encounters with civilians that have gone very wrong. Now we want to tell you about one that didn't, and it might offer clues about how the increasingly toxic relationship between police and civilians might be different. Last Sunday in Hyattsville, Md., which is just outside Washington, D.C., a mother called the local police department to let them know that her 15-year-old son had a loaded AR-15-style rifle in his room. After clearing the home, the police were able to remove the rifle while the boy slept. Police Chief Jarod Towers credited the mom with trusting his department. He said the trust helped them defuse a potentially deadly situation without firing a shot. But it also seems that the officers' training played a role here. We wanted to talk about that. So we've called Chief Towers, and he's with us now. Chief, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO