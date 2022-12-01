ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM2

Comments / 3

Mark S
3d ago

Couldn't agree more! Good for Cougar Gulch Citizens!!! Finally someone that is NOT Money Blind and can grasp what is happening to little Kootenai County!

3
The Center Square

Spokane's tenant rights proposal raises red flags for landlords

(The Center Square) – If the Spokane City Council adopts an ordinance to give tenants more rights on Monday, the local housing market could be adversely affected and renters could end up paying more, say officials from the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association. “These regulations may be jeopardizing housing when...
KREM2

Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
The Center Square

Spokane County readies for tax foreclosure auction

(The Center Square) – People interested in participating in Spokane County’s tax foreclosure auction next week have to register by Friday, Dec. 2, at www.publicsurplus.com. Any property eligible for foreclosure may still be redeemed from auction by owners paying back taxes and any applicable fees until 4 p.m. on Friday. Payments must be in full via cash or cashier’s check. Treasurer Michael Baumgartner’s office will hold the 2022 online auction...
eastidahonews.com

Four snowplows hit by drivers, ITD officials say one snowplow is out of service because of it

SODA SPRINGS — Four Idaho Transportation Department snowplows have been hit by vehicles within the last few days, with three of the crashes happening near Soda Springs. ITD spokesman Justin Smith told EastIdahoNews.com one incident happened on Monday, Nov. 28, another on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the last Soda Spring incident on Friday, Dec. 2. There was additionally another that happened in northern Idaho in Athol.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

ITD Again Urging Snowplow Safety Following Third Plow Strike of the Season

BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the third snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest plow strike occurred east of Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured, however the snowplow...
KREM2

Gov. Inslee to visit Catalyst Project in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be in Spokane to tour Catholic Charities Eastern Washington's (CCEW) Catalyst Project. CCEW's Catalyst Project converted a former hotel in West Hills into an emergency homeless shelter. The goal of the shelter is to provide temporary housing for homeless individuals until they can transition out of homelessness.
FOX 28 Spokane

Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown

POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
KHQ Right Now

Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT: Camp Hope down to 433 people, state looking for housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Washington State Department of Transportation looks to find housing for people at Camp Hope, they released statistics on the camp for the winter. WSDOT says as of November 25, there are 433 people living at Camp Hope. There were 467 people living there according to a census on November 4, meaning the camp population has...
spokanepublicradio.org

McCaslin requests partial recount in Spokane County auditor’s race

Republican Bob McCaslin has requested a partial recount in his general election race for Spokane County Auditor against incumbent Democrat Vicky Dalton. McCaslin is asking for a recount by hand for five precincts, according to a request document submitted to the county auditor’s office. Those precincts – 3246, 3247, 3248, 3249 and 3254 – are all on the western bluff of Latah Valley, and all were won by Dalton.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KREM2

Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — US 2 is closed in both directions at Lawson Road in Airway Heights after police found a body in the area. At 4:44 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a car stopped in the median on US 2. A witness told police they saw a man get out of the car and collapse onto the ground.
