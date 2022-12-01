Read full article on original website
Spokane's tenant rights proposal raises red flags for landlords
(The Center Square) – If the Spokane City Council adopts an ordinance to give tenants more rights on Monday, the local housing market could be adversely affected and renters could end up paying more, say officials from the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association. “These regulations may be jeopardizing housing when...
Browne’s Addition neighbors asking for earlier notice on street snow plowing
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you live in Browne’s Addition, you’ve probably noticed snow plows out clearing the roads. Some people there say they would have liked more of a notice that the City’s plows would be out this weekend. People living in Browne’s Addition will need to get creative about parking their cars in the area this weekend. “That’s the...
Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
Kootenai Health to decide whether to transition from publicly owned to private nonprofits
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health’s leadership is poised to decide whether the hospital district should transition from being government-owned to a nonprofit organization, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. County-owned hospitals in Idaho have long had the option of transitioning from being publicly...
Spokane County readies for tax foreclosure auction
(The Center Square) – People interested in participating in Spokane County’s tax foreclosure auction next week have to register by Friday, Dec. 2, at www.publicsurplus.com. Any property eligible for foreclosure may still be redeemed from auction by owners paying back taxes and any applicable fees until 4 p.m. on Friday. Payments must be in full via cash or cashier’s check. Treasurer Michael Baumgartner’s office will hold the 2022 online auction...
eastidahonews.com
Four snowplows hit by drivers, ITD officials say one snowplow is out of service because of it
SODA SPRINGS — Four Idaho Transportation Department snowplows have been hit by vehicles within the last few days, with three of the crashes happening near Soda Springs. ITD spokesman Justin Smith told EastIdahoNews.com one incident happened on Monday, Nov. 28, another on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the last Soda Spring incident on Friday, Dec. 2. There was additionally another that happened in northern Idaho in Athol.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
ITD Again Urging Snowplow Safety Following Third Plow Strike of the Season
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the third snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest plow strike occurred east of Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured, however the snowplow...
Gov. Inslee to visit Catalyst Project in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be in Spokane to tour Catholic Charities Eastern Washington's (CCEW) Catalyst Project. CCEW's Catalyst Project converted a former hotel in West Hills into an emergency homeless shelter. The goal of the shelter is to provide temporary housing for homeless individuals until they can transition out of homelessness.
FOX 28 Spokane
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
Post Falls neighbors hear loud boom, no explosions in nearby area
POST FALLS, ID. — If you live in Post Falls, you probably heard a loud boom-like sound in the area. Multiple viewers reached out to 4 News Now letting us know that there was a loud boom in the area at around 7:15 p.m. According to Northern Lakes Fire District PIO Chris Larson, he says there were rumors going around...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm. The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to 433 people, state looking for housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Washington State Department of Transportation looks to find housing for people at Camp Hope, they released statistics on the camp for the winter. WSDOT says as of November 25, there are 433 people living at Camp Hope. There were 467 people living there according to a census on November 4, meaning the camp population has...
spokanepublicradio.org
McCaslin requests partial recount in Spokane County auditor’s race
Republican Bob McCaslin has requested a partial recount in his general election race for Spokane County Auditor against incumbent Democrat Vicky Dalton. McCaslin is asking for a recount by hand for five precincts, according to a request document submitted to the county auditor’s office. Those precincts – 3246, 3247, 3248, 3249 and 3254 – are all on the western bluff of Latah Valley, and all were won by Dalton.
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.
Pair of Potlatch School District Employees Awarded Grants from Latah County Community Foundation
POTLATCH, ID - A pair of Potlatch School District employees were recently awarded grants from the Latah County Community Foundation. Potlatch Elementary librarian Leah Heath was awarded a $1,000 grant for new books in the elementary library. Katie Ball, a Physical Education teacher with the Potlatch School District, received a...
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — US 2 is closed in both directions at Lawson Road in Airway Heights after police found a body in the area. At 4:44 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a car stopped in the median on US 2. A witness told police they saw a man get out of the car and collapse onto the ground.
