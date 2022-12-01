Read full article on original website
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
Morocco advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout
NPR
France's World Cup team is diverse, but the country has struggled with acceptance of immigrants
Audio will be available later today. French writer, filmmaker and activist Rokhaya Diallo speaks with NPR's A Martinez about racism and integration in France as the country's multiracial soccer team competes in the World Cup.
NPR
It's Vinícius Júnior's time to shine as Brazil faces Korea at the World Cup
Vinícius Júnior is not only one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, he's got an inspiring backstory that makes him a role model to many Brazilians. Brazil has been doing quite well in this World Cup. Their next challenge comes against South Korea this afternoon. But they've been playing without their star forward, Neymar, who's been sidelined for the past two games with an injury. That has let others on the team shine, like the young forward Vinicius Junior, who's recently been tackling racism in Europe and poverty back home. Here's NPR's Carrie Kahn.
NPR
Now, you can taste a bit of world heritage with a walk to your local bakery
Half a century ago, the United Nations cultural and educational arm, UNESCO, decided to start listing places and cultural practices around the world that it says are of outstanding universal value to humanity in hopes that member countries will make sure they are preserved for future generations. If you wanted to visit all of the sites - and by now there are thousands - you will have to rack up a lot of frequent flyer miles. But now you can taste a bit of world heritage with a trip to your local bakery. That's because this week the baguette, that quintessential bit of French gastronomy, was added to UNESCO's list of, quote, "intangible cultural heritage." We wanted to know more about what makes the baguette so critical to French culture and identity, as well as - who are we kidding? - delicious. So we took a trip to a local French bakery, or boulangerie, to see for ourselves what magic lies in these crunchy, crusty loaves.
NPR
Encore: Tasman Keith didn't come here to point fingers
In rural eastern Australia along a winding river is a tiny town with a hard history and a thriving hip-hop scene. (SOUNDBITE OF TASMAN KEITH SONG, "SHARKS") CHANG: Bowraville is a mission, an Indigenous community established in the 19th century to be deliberately separate from the white population. TASMAN KEITH:...
NPR
Migrants cross the English Channel to reach Britain despite an agreement between the U.K. and France
Migrants have been making their way across Africa and Europe to the northern French coast for years now. The goal is to enter Britain, where they believe they have a better chance of getting asylum and work. Heightened security around the Channel Tunnel pushed migrants to cross and boats and rafts. Now there is a new agreement between the French and British governments to further crack down on migration. Aid workers say it's not solving the problem. Here's NPR's Eleanor Beardsley.
NPR
Why countries that usually don't see dissent are now seeing their people protest
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #2: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: That was the sound of protests in Russia, Iran and, most recently, China. Now, the people in...
NPR
Consider This from NPR
These past few years have brought about a lot of grief. DANA JACOBSON: This week, COVID-19 surpassed heart disease as the leading cause of death in the United States. GAYLE KING: We're going to begin this hour with news we hoped that we would never have to report to you. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has now reached 1 million Americans. That's according to the White House.
NPR
Climate change and hunger are driving a refugee crisis in the African countries bordering Lake Chad
Climate change can fall hardest on the backs of the world's poorest people. That's true in and around Lake Chad. The lake, once one of Africa's largest, has shrunk by some 90% over the last few decades. For people on what were or still are its banks in Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Cameroon, persistent drought is mixing with poverty, poor governance and the conflict in Ukraine making food prices higher to create a combustible set of circumstances. Willem Marx has this report.
NPR
UN biodiversity conference offers a chance to manage pressing ecological destruction
Delegates from around the world are expected to gather in Montreal, Canada, this week to try to slow a decline in biodiversity. Scientists say a million living species are threatened, and many could go extinct within decades. So diplomats and advocates are trying to see if they can come to an agreement about the poaching, pollution, farming and ranching methods and other practices that destroy habitats and endanger so many forms of life. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and she is with us now. Madam Secretary, thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Among many Native American communities, their languages are in danger
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Chuck Hoskin Jr., Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, about the importance of preserving Native languages. Language is how we connect with the world. It's how we understand who we are, how we pass on heritage. It's how I'm talking to you right now. But languages need people who know them to survive. And among many Native American tribes, their languages are in danger. The Cherokee Nation, one of the largest tribes in the U.S., estimates that there remain only 2,000 people for whom Cherokee is their first language, and most of them are over the age of 70. Last week, the Biden administration announced an effort to address this at the Tribal Nations Summit, putting forth a draft of a 10-year national plan to revitalize Native languages.
NPR
A new podcast reminds listeners of Mandela's commitment to the Black struggle for freedom
If I speak the name of Nelson Mandela, what comes to mind? A beloved grandfatherly figure, a globally celebrated statesman, a Nobel Peace Prize winner. To be sure, as South Africa's first Black president, the first elected in a fully representative democratic election, Mandela tried to steer his country to move beyond its violent, racist past. But a new podcast reminds us not just of Mandela's deep humanity but also of his unwavering commitment to the Black struggle for freedom. Here he is recounting how he had successfully dodged security police for nearly a year and a half, only to be caught with a gun.
NPR
Researchers have discovered doodles in the margins of a medieval religious text
Using special technology, researchers in England have discovered the name of a woman, along with doodles, in the margins of an English medieval religious text. It turns out that people may have been doodling in the margins of their notebooks for more than a thousand years. The Bodleian Library in Oxford used special technology to capture the 3D surface of a medieval religious manuscript created in England, sometime in the first half of the eighth century. In the margins of the texts, they discovered that someone secretly etched the Old English name Eadburg multiple times, along with doodles of human figures. In one drawing, a person stretches out their arms toward another figure, who holds out a hand to stop them. Until now, they were all impossible to read with the naked eye. One theory is that a highly educated woman named Eadburg wanted to add her mark to this revered manuscript. But perhaps - you know, I'm just throwing it out there - sometime in the eighth century, there was a lovesick monk pining away for a crush.
NPR
The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority
What is the state of protests in Iran nearly three months after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police? And how much weight should we give to reports over the weekend that the morality police have maybe been suspended? Azadeh Moaveni is tracking events inside Iran closely from her base in New York. She teaches journalism at New York University and has covered the Middle East for two decades. Welcome.
