A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa. On Saturday afternoon, a van was coming back from a delivery to Oakland and pulled into Piner Place. Then a black Audi sedan pulled up directly behind the van and lightly rear ended it. The driver got out to check for damage when he saw two black males walking towards him with one holding a gun. He also saw two other black males still in the Audi. The driver ran away and, while doing so, saw the two suspects enter his van and take items. The suspects returned to the Audi and quickly fled in the direction of Highway 101. The driver returned to the van and found the cash and other items were taken. Santa Rosa police are investigating the case asking for anyone with information to come forward.

1 HOUR AGO