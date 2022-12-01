Read full article on original website
Acura NSX Factory in Ohio Will Build Hydrogen Honda CR-Vs Next
HondaIt's not quite as prestigious as the NSX, but the Performance Manufacturing Center is ideal for low-volume projects.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
Electric Cars Are Perfect For 3-Speed Transmissions Says ZF
This past week at the Electric Mobility Summit 2022 in New Delhi, a representative of the ZF Group made the point that a three-speed transmission could be a good fit for electric vehicles in the future. If you don't know, ZF is a research and manufacturing powerhouse in the automotive,...
Next-Gen 2023 Honda Accord Goes Premium With Inspiration From CR-V
A new body style, more standard safety technology and more comfortable seats make the redesigned Honda Accord notable.
Autoblog
Toyota Europe shares more details on the bZ Compact SUV Concept
After dragging its feet getting into the EV game, Toyota is now playing catch-up. Its first mass-market EV, the bZ4X, was released earlier this year, and the brand has shown off multiple concept cars since. At the Los Angeles Auto show in November, the automaker rolled out its latest concept: the bZ Compact SUV. We didn’t have much information to go on at the time, but Toyota just released a few new details to accompany the European launch of the concept.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
torquenews.com
The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus
If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
Carscoops
Lexus Is Developing A Manual Gearbox For EVs
Lexus confirmed it is working on a simulated manual gearbox for future EVs. The technology wants to replicate the feeling of a traditional manual transmission in a fully electric car. According to Takashi Watanabe, Chief Engineer at Lexus Electrified, the idea of the manual EV started from a discussion between...
Hacker Uncovers Way To Unlock And Remote Start Nissan And Honda Vehicles Via SiriusXM Connected Services
A cybersecurity expert has uncovered a vulnerability in connected vehicles from popular brands like Honda, Acura, Infiniti, and Nissan. Sam Curry, a well-known bug bounty hunter, could remotely start engines, operate door locks, and, shockingly, locate vehicles. He took to Twitter to explain how this shocking flaw was uncovered - and it's got to do with SiriusXM.
Top Speed
The Toyota Land Cruiser May Make Its Return To The U.S.
The Toyota Land Cruiser departed the U.S. automotive market following the 2021 model year, but the absence of the brand’s longest-running nameplate from American dealers may be somewhat brief. According to a report from Motor Trend, Toyota is considering bringing the worldwide SUV back to the land where SUVs reign supreme.
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For Future Electric Cars
"Lexus Electrified to reinvent the driving experience." That's the heading on the latest release from the Japanese luxury automaker, and it has now spilled more details on just how it will do that, with the brand's recent media forum in Brussels providing a simple takeaway: "All future development will be based on the principle of leveraging electrification to reinvent the driving experience. We want our vehicles to be truly enjoyable to drive."
Honda to make electric CR-V at its Performance Manufacturing Center
Honda will make a hydrogen fuel cell electric version of its CR-V compact SUV at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, part of the automaker's goal of all of its sales coming from battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2040. This will be Honda's first all-electric vehicle following the...
Radio Ink
Powerful Senator Tells Automakers AM Radio Must Stay
With more chatter bubbling up that AM radio may not have a place on the computer entertainment dashboard of the future, especially in electric vehicles, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey has a message for automakers. Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, sent letters to 20...
2023 Is Going To Be A Big Year For GM Cruise's Self-Driving Robotaxi
General Motors' robotaxi division, Cruise, has big plans for 2023 as it gears up to enter additional markets and increase operations by adding thousands of self-driving vehicles to its fleets. The news comes from Reuters, which spoke with Cruise COO Gil West. "You'll likely see us expand the number of...
Autoweek.com
Mazda Faces a Steep Uphill Road to EVs
The Mazda MX-30 EV’s 35.5-kWh battery has a mere 100-mile range, but a rotary range-extending engine is on its way to the US early next year. “Converting to battery-electric power, sooner rather than later, will help Mazda’s transition to near-luxury vehicles,” said analyst Sam Fiorani. Mazda has...
teslarati.com
Lexus EV manual transmission first look: video
Lexus is developing a manual transmission for electric vehicles, and now a video has been released of it in testing. It has been known for a while now that Lexus, and by extension Toyota, have been developing a manual transmission for electric vehicles. Still, until now, there have been no sightings of this transmission actually being used. This morning, EVO Magazine published footage of the manual being tested and driven on what looks like public roads.
Carscoops
Toyota Launches Lotteries To Decide Who Gets GR Corolla RZ And Two-Seat Morizo Edition In Japan
Toyota’s GR Corolla is such hot property right now that anyone lucky enough to get themselves on the first wave of orders is going to feel like they’ve won the lottery. And if those owners are in Japan, they really will have won a lottery. Back in June...
makeuseof.com
How Will Magna's Breakthrough Lighting Change Driving Forever?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Magna is a large Tier 1 automotive supplier that's invented an exciting new light technology for cars: Breakthrough Lighting. Besides its visual appeal and customizability, this...
CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG
When you ditch this one complicated option, you can get improved gas mileage on the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
