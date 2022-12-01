Lexus is developing a manual transmission for electric vehicles, and now a video has been released of it in testing. It has been known for a while now that Lexus, and by extension Toyota, have been developing a manual transmission for electric vehicles. Still, until now, there have been no sightings of this transmission actually being used. This morning, EVO Magazine published footage of the manual being tested and driven on what looks like public roads.

7 HOURS AGO