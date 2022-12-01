Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Do the Steelers Have a 'Little Angry Person' on Their Team?
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has a big contributor in a small body.
CBS News
Tampa Police issue arrest warrant for former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown after domestic incident
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) -- The Tampa Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for former NFL player Antonio Brown after a "domestic battery incident with a woman," police said in a statement. Police say the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with the...
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Pewter Report
Bucs Monday Mailbag: Has Bowles Lost The Team?
Managing your family’s wealth means more to Amuni Financial than simply allocating your assets. It means legacy planning, brokerage & advisory services, retirement accounts, college savings accounts and insurance services. With 40 years of experience, let Amuni Financial help you plan ahead and stay ahead. Call Amuni Financial at...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13 live updates: Bucs hold early lead on MNF
Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8)...
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Saints-Buccaneers: War for the NFC South
New Orleans basically faces postseason elimination on Monday Night Football at Tampa Bay. Here are the key battles to watch in their battle with the Buccaneers.
LOOK: Aaron Judge repping Mike Evans at Bucs-Saints game
The stars are out at Raymond James Stadium for Monday Night Football, and not just on the gridiron. Among the big names in attendance for Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints is MLB superstar Aaron Judge. Currently the biggest free agent on the...
Report: Bucs DL Vita Vea, Akiem Hicks expected to play vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have both of their space-eating defensive tackles in the lineup for Monday night’s prime-time showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks are both expected to play Monday night despite dealing with foot injuries, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Both...
Second FSU defensive lineman officially announces decision to enter transfer portal
The redshirt junior fizzled out of the rotation down the stretch of the regular season.
Pewter Report
Bucs QB Brady, Leftwich Don’t Comment On Timeout Fiasco
The Bucs’ gaffe of using just one of their three timeouts at the end of regulation in Sunday’s loss to the Browns still fresh in the minds of many on Friday when it was quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s turn to face the media.
Saints Inactives vs. Bucs: Lattimore, Werner Out
A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints for their must-win matchup against the Buccaneers to close out Week 13.
Week 13: Bucs vs. Saints Live Game Thread
The Saints have to win on Monday Night Football to keep their season alive, and they're going to have to do it against the Bucs on the road.
