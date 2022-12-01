Perhaps 🤔 he and Ye could be support partners…. I mean they may actually understand one another… cuz most of us don’t understand either one of them…
This guy needs to be locked up. He ain't going to change. He thinks he's untouchable.
I don't condone hitting anyone. Though there have been times when I felt like it too. It's called self -control. Some may never have had proper training to begin with in impoverished neighborhoods. Not like we don't have alot of those. Schools and the NFL then create, train and embolden these gladiator- warriors of football over the course of thier lives for years. Then on the game field they are driven by coaches and fans to battle it out. Then go home and be normal.. I believe it's not so easy for some to just act normally after that kind of training. Some may always be at war with themselves and the ones they love. Maybe they need de-programing after so many years of battle.
Comments / 127