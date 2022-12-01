Read full article on original website
An Indigenous reservation has a novel way to grow food – below the earth’s surface
Near the southern border of the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, a curved translucent roof peeks out a few feet above the dusty plains. It’s a blustery November afternoon and the last remaining greens outside are fading fast. But below ground, at the bottom of a short flight of stairs, the inside of this 80ft-long sleek structure is bursting with life – pallets of vivid microgreens, potato plants growing from hay bales and planters full of thick heads of Swiss chard and pak choi. Two people bend over the pallets, using scissors to harvest delicate sprouts of microgreens.
Monarch Tractor Launches Production of Founder Series MK-V: The First Commercially Available Electric, Driver-Optional Smart Tractor
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Monarch Tractor, maker of the MK-V, the fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, today announced the first tractors are coming off the Founder Series production line at its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Livermore, California. The rollout comes less than two years since Monarch unveiled its groundbreaking tractor that combines electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. Constellation Brands, the leading global premium, fine wine and craft spirits producer and largest beer importer in the US, has partnered with Monarch as its first customer, through its purchase of the first six Founder Series MK-V tractors. The delivery of MK-V tractors to Constellation Brands will be followed by additional customer shipments to family farms and other large multinational corporations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005455/en/ Monarch today unveiled its groundbreaking MK-V tractor, combining electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. (Photo: Business Wire)
AccuWeather
Long-term precipitation and drought trends in the US
Data compiled by NOAA and the Environmental Protection Agency indicates that extreme rainfall events are becoming increasingly common across portions of the United States, while droughts are becoming more common and severe across the Southwestern states. Since the start of the 20th century, annual rainfall has increased from the eastern...
helihub.com
Archer Completes Maker’s First Full Transition Flight
Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) announced that Maker successfully completed its first transition to full wing-borne flight on November 29, 2022. Maker has 12 propellers attached to six booms on a fixed wing. All 12 propellers provide vertical lift during take-off and landing. The forward 6 propellers tilt forward to cruise position to provide propulsion during forward flight, with the wing providing aerodynamic lift like a conventional airplane. During this flight, Maker’s tilt propellers were locked in cruise position for the first time and the aircraft flew at a calibrated airspeed of 91 knots (105 mph).
globalspec.com
Wind turbine materials branch out
A sustainable supply chain for wind turbine blades is being pursued by rotor blade developer Voodin Blades and timber supplier Stora Enso. Thousands of wind turbine blades manufactured with fiberglass and carbon fiber are reaching their end of. service life and are destined for landfills. Increased reliance on sustainable wood...
