Here’s what to expect at this year’s RVA Illuminates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s almost time to light up the Richmond skyline with RVA Illuminates!

Come join 8News at Kanawha Plaza Friday, Dec. 2 as we flip the switch to kickstart the holiday season.

8News anchors Deanna Allbrittin, Eric Phillips, Delaney Hall and John Rogers alongside meteorologists Matt Dinardo and John Bernier will be downtown to celebrate.

8News anchor Delaney Hall caught up with Richmond Parks and Recreation for a sneak peek.

“The city of Richmond and our surrounding counties are one big family, and this is one of those opportunities to share some of the highlights we do in the city,” Priscilla Wright, program manager for Richmond Parks and Recreation said.

RVA Illuminates (8News) RVA Illuminates (8News)

She added that RVA Illuminates is an event that has turned multi-generational.

“It kind of promotes that bond of community and family and things of that nature,” she explained. “I have people who tell me that they’ve been taking their kids here since their kids were like six, and they’re adults now.”

Family-friendly activities and performances start at 5 p.m. including live music by Sam Reed and DJ Lonnie B and a craft tent. 8News will help flip the switch to light up the city at 6 p.m.

Wright says new additions are also in store.

“We will be showing the movie ‘Elf!’ So, we will be lighting the tree, we’ll party a little bit longer, and then around 7:15 we’ll have Elf showing here on the Plaza. Make sure you bring your blankets, your chairs, whatever you need to stay cozy,” she said.

RVA Illuminates is brought to Richmond by WRIC 8News and the City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

