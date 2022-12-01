Read full article on original website
Earliest sunset starts today -How long it sticks around
(WKBN) – This is the week we experience our earliest sunset of the year!. Each year, the days start getting shorter after the summer solstice in June. The afternoons get earlier through the end of summer and into fall as the mornings get later. December is the month that...
What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?
The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
December rain and snow: Here’s a look at the records
(WKBN) — It is the first weekend of December, and you may be wondering how much snow and rain typically falls during the month and how much rain or snow would need to fall for Youngstown to break a record. Before we talk about how much snow or rain is needed to break a record, let’s first look at how much rain and snow Youngstown averages in December.
High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory expire across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It has been a very windy Saturday throughout Northeast Ohio with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts upwards of 50 mph. Weather alerts from the National Weather Service in Cleveland expired at 1 p.m. -- including a High Wind Warning that was issued in Lake and Ashtabula counties. A Wind Advisory for the majority of the region has also expired.
uncoveringpa.com
What It’s Like to Drive Through the Cascade of Lights in New Castle, PA
I love visiting the many fantastic light displays in Pennsylvania, and I was excited when I had a chance to visit Cascade of Lights in New Castle on its opening night in December 2022. Cascade of Lights is held in Cascade Park, home of the fantastic Big Run Falls. This...
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio on Saturday due to high winds
According to FirstEnergy's website, thousands of residents in multiple counties are without power in Northeast Ohio as high winds continue Saturday morning.
East Palestine train enthusiasts show off favorites
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday in East Palestine, model train enthusiasts showed off some of their favorite models. The Second Annual Holiday Large Scale Train Display featured nearly 1,000 feet of track. They haven’t been able to have the event since before the start of COVID. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at […]
Power restored after high winds
Over 2,500 customers are without power throughout the Valley and Trumbull County due to the high wind speeds Saturday.
Bus issue causes transportation delay at local school district
A local school district is alerting parents to potential travel amid growing bus issues.
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
Fire under investigation in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire officials confirm to 7News that they responded to a fire at the Fort Steuben Apartments on North 4th St. in Steubenville on Sunday. Crews were still on scene as of 6:45 p.m. 7News will bring you more details as the investigation into the fire continues.
Miles Hogan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miles Hogan, 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, as a result of a house fire. Miles was born February 13, 1964 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. Miles was a passionate animal lover, collector of things and...
Emma L. Smothers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Emma L. Smothers will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Smothers departed this life Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in Austintown, Ohio. The family...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown tree lighting brings in thousands to kick off holiday season
Enjoying the parade, shopping local, and watching the Christmas tree light up the sky were just a few ways people in Downtown Youngstown kicked off the holidays Friday night. Our 21 WFMJ crew was out and about during the official kick-off to the holiday season here in the Valley. The...
Robert Thomas Gesacion, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Thomas Gesacion, 71, passed away with his family at his side, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Mr. Gesacion, affectionately known as Bob, was born November 20, 1951 in Youngstown,...
Sarah “Sally” (Holmes) Cassidy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah “Sally” Holmes Cassidy, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Northern Arizona, where she had resided with her daughter since 2015. She was born Sunday, August 10, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George Joseph...
Work begins to clean up contaminated Leatherworks site in Girard
A big moment for the city of Girard. Work started this week to clean the land contaminated by the old Ohio Leatherworks business.
WFMJ.com
Westbound Western Reserve Road restriction moves to Market Street
Drivers who’ve been navigating through construction zones along Western Reserve Road in Mahoning County have a new location to detour around. Beginning Monday, December 5, 2022, through Thursday, December 15, 2022, Western Reserve Road will be closed to westbound through traffic west of Market Street. Detours will be posted.
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
