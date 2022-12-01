This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 2, 1922. Property values will fall if dredge crosses the town. In discussing the matter of the dredge of the Tonopah Placers Co. going through the town, one of the prominent property owners in Breckenridge made the statement that if such a thing would be allowed, it would depreciate the value of all town property at least 50%. Others stated that this decrease might be more, and none were willing to say that it would be less than one-third.

