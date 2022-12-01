Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Ski areas change places on magazine lists, winter weather impacts mountain and driving conditions
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.
KJCT8
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
steamboatradio.com
Steamboat hockey bus is hit on Hwy 40 north of Kremmling
Seventeen Steamboat Sailor JV Hockey players are OK today, after a bus accident late Saturday night. It happened on their way home from hockey games on the Front Range, on Highway 40, just a few miles north of Kremmling. Colorado State Patrol says they are still investigating, but the initial call at 11:17 p.m. came in that a vehicle tried to pass the bus and lost control. While CSP says that was the initial call, those on the bus say the car was coming from the other direction and lost control.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Dec. 2, 1922: Mining activity takes shape, yet industry may affect property
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 2, 1922. Property values will fall if dredge crosses the town. In discussing the matter of the dredge of the Tonopah Placers Co. going through the town, one of the prominent property owners in Breckenridge made the statement that if such a thing would be allowed, it would depreciate the value of all town property at least 50%. Others stated that this decrease might be more, and none were willing to say that it would be less than one-third.
Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts
Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Parts of I-70 to see tougher traffic enforcement
A new law paves the way for the state to make sure drivers don't use shoulders as a way to get around traffic on I-70.
Summit Daily News
More snow on the way, and conditions will be better for skiing, snowboarding, OpenSnow says
Wind gusts up to 70 mph Thursday night coupled with snow squalls Friday from 7 a.m. to noon brought snow totals ranging from 6 to 12 inches across Summit County made for quite the storm, but the storm stopped lifts and made for blustery conditions for anyone riding on the mountain Friday.
Summit Daily News
‘We want to be the in between’: A physician’s retirement project to open urgent care in Dillon
Dr. Nizar Assi, a local physician, recalls a time his son was injured while skiing. “My son, who loves to ski trees, used to run into trees regularly,” Assi laughed. Afterward, his son would come home and complain about discomfort. Due to Assi’s medical background, he would examine his son and rarely would find a problem.
Summit Daily News
Have a favorite Summit County nonprofit? Tuesday is the last chance to donate for Colorado Gives Day
Last week, people from around the country were encouraged to give back during the nationwide Giving Tuesday event. However, if folks want to invest locally, Tuesday, Dec. 6, is Colorado Gives Day, and it brings another chance for the community to donate to Summit County’s nonprofits and organizations. The...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Summit Daily News
59th annual Ullr Fest to celebrate all things winter in Breckenridge beginning Thursday
The 59th annual Ullr Fest, a time where locals and visitors pray for snow and throw a winter celebration in homage to the Norse god, returns to Breckenridge Thursday, Dec. 8, through Saturday, Dec. 10. Festivities begin on Breckenridge’s Main Street with the crowning of this year’s Ullr king and...
Summit Daily News
Two entrepreneurs passionate about their products open businesses in Summit County
From independently sourced coffee beans to a unique combination of skincare and poetry, two new local business are working to make their mark in Summit County. When it comes to coffee, entrepreneur Andrew Iwashko said he’s a “late bloomer.” Yet, within a four-year timespan he chased his passion for it, moved to Summit County and started a business based on high-quality coffee goods.
denverite.com
That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open
Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
Another storm hits Colorado, with high winds and snow for the mountains
Our next storm hits tonight! Expect up to a foot of snow in our central mountains with winds up to 60 mph for the plains.
travellemming.com
4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)
Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
Estes Park and Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys
There is an afterlife for Frozen Dead Guy Days. In a new partnership, Estes Park and the Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys, which recently was declared dead for this year in its longtime home in Nederland. It will be held during St. Patrick's Day weekend.Word came out tonight in a meeting of the board of Visit Estes Park Thursday night, CEO Kara Franker shared the news. "We want to rescue this festival. We want to professionalize it," Franker said. The festival ran into trouble with the town of Nederland as it tried to navigate its way...
KDVR.com
Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law
The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
Summit Daily News
Summit County births for November 2022
June Evelyn Kunz was born Nov. 3 to Steve Kunz and Erika Wojtech of Dillon. Rylie Marie North was born Nov. 4 to Brittany and Dylan North of Silverthorne. Madix Eldon Galloway was born Nov. 6 to Tyler and Alicia Galloway of Leadville. Riley Paige Fuller was born Nov. 6...
