Summit Daily News

Top 5 most-read stories last week: Ski areas change places on magazine lists, winter weather impacts mountain and driving conditions

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.
KJCT8

A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
steamboatradio.com

Steamboat hockey bus is hit on Hwy 40 north of Kremmling

Seventeen Steamboat Sailor JV Hockey players are OK today, after a bus accident late Saturday night. It happened on their way home from hockey games on the Front Range, on Highway 40, just a few miles north of Kremmling. Colorado State Patrol says they are still investigating, but the initial call at 11:17 p.m. came in that a vehicle tried to pass the bus and lost control. While CSP says that was the initial call, those on the bus say the car was coming from the other direction and lost control.
Summit Daily News

This week in history Dec. 2, 1922: Mining activity takes shape, yet industry may affect property

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 2, 1922. Property values will fall if dredge crosses the town. In discussing the matter of the dredge of the Tonopah Placers Co. going through the town, one of the prominent property owners in Breckenridge made the statement that if such a thing would be allowed, it would depreciate the value of all town property at least 50%. Others stated that this decrease might be more, and none were willing to say that it would be less than one-third.
OutThere Colorado

Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts

Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
K99

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Summit Daily News

Two entrepreneurs passionate about their products open businesses in Summit County

From independently sourced coffee beans to a unique combination of skincare and poetry, two new local business are working to make their mark in Summit County. When it comes to coffee, entrepreneur Andrew Iwashko said he’s a “late bloomer.” Yet, within a four-year timespan he chased his passion for it, moved to Summit County and started a business based on high-quality coffee goods.
denverite.com

That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open

Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
KDVR.com

What’s the median salary in Colorado?

Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
travellemming.com

4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)

Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
CBS Denver

Estes Park and Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys

There is an afterlife for Frozen Dead Guy Days.  In a new partnership, Estes Park and the Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys, which recently was declared dead for this year in its longtime home in Nederland. It will be held during St. Patrick's Day weekend.Word came out tonight in a meeting of the board of Visit Estes Park Thursday night, CEO Kara Franker shared the news. "We want to rescue this festival. We want to professionalize it," Franker said. The festival ran into trouble with the town of Nederland as it tried to navigate its way...
KDVR.com

Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law

The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
Summit Daily News

Summit County births for November 2022

June Evelyn Kunz was born Nov. 3 to Steve Kunz and Erika Wojtech of Dillon. Rylie Marie North was born Nov. 4 to Brittany and Dylan North of Silverthorne. Madix Eldon Galloway was born Nov. 6 to Tyler and Alicia Galloway of Leadville. Riley Paige Fuller was born Nov. 6...

