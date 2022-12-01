Read full article on original website
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 27 – Dec. 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Blue Moon Grill is now under new operation, current owners Mat and Stephanie Overton taking over operations beginning Dec. 1. See the full story here. After a two year hiatus, the First United Methodist...
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police on scene of serious crash for several hours overnight
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police were on scene of what appeared to be a two-car crash near the intersection of James Street and Catherine Street late Sunday night. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported crash around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch.
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
flackbroadcasting.com
Remsen Fire Departments responds to accident at Route 12 and Steuben Street
ONEIDA COUNTY- Calls for a personal injury motor vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Remsen, NY prompted emergency response from local agencies. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 12 and Steuben Street, according to Oneida County 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch. The accident involved two vehicles. When...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Purvis Mickle Jr
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 44-year-old, Purvis Mickle Jr. Mickle, whose last known address is on 342 West Calthrop Avenue in Syracuse, three active warrants, two bench and one arrest, all stemming from domestic incidents, according to The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County
111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
wwnytv.com
Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman faces several charges after allegedly falsifying returns to the Watertown Sam’s Club Store. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley M. ElQuhir, 39, was an employee at Sam’s Club and falsified multiple return transactions and took the money for personal gain.
flackbroadcasting.com
Forestport home damaged in Friday afternoon blaze
ONEIDA COUNTY- A Friday afternoon blaze heavily damaged a Forestport home. Alarms sounded shortly before 2:00 p.m. as 9-1-1 dispatchers received witness reports of smoke and flames visible at 10610 Dustin Road. As calls kept coming in, it didn’t take long for emergency response to learn the structure was fully...
WKTV
Popeyes location opening in Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another new Popeyes restaurant will be opening in the area, this time in Oneida on Genesee Street, at the former Pizza Hut location on Saturday. Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC made the announcement Thursday. The restaurant will be the franchise's 1 of 10 new restaurants they have opened this year. A location opened in New Hartford earlier this year and one is expected to be built in Rome next year.
Fulton Police Seek The Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Endangered Adult
FULTON -The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered adult. The Fulton Police were contacted on 11/28/2022 at approximately 10:20 a.m. regarding a 29 year old female, Anna M. Jackson, of Fulton. Police are concerned about her welfare based on information they...
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
Horace H. Holder
FULTON – Horace “Uncle Darb” H. Holder, 79, of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Louretta (Warrington) Holder. Horace is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ireta (Griswold) Holder; children, Amanda (Ben) Petrie, Brian...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/29/22 – 11/30/22
21 :30:00 11/29/22 PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 11/29/2022 at approximately 9: 30 PM, Thomas Block was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. T. Block was processed at OPD and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 12/15/2022 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
Oswego Man Charged With Unlawful Possession Of Firearms, Drugs
OSWEGO – On 12/01/2022 at approximately 12:13 p.m., officers with the Oswego City Police Department responded to a complaint of a male sleeping in a vehicle blocking the intersection at W. 2nd St/W. Schuyler St. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male who was asleep sitting in the...
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
