339-Mile Power Line Construction Beginning In Washington County
Construction is beginning in Washington County, NY, on the 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line, being developed by Transmission Developers Inc, between Hydro-Québec in Canada and and New York City. The massive power line is expected to be fully operational in the spring of 2026. Champlain Hudson Power...
Hudson Area Library Launches Online Oral History Collections
The archiving of these collections and development of the digital archives, as well as related community programming offered over the past three years, was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Accelerating Promising Practices for Small Libraries grant and in partnership with Oral History Summer School (OHSS).
Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History
Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
Patent Medicine History: Schenectady’s Pink Pills for Pale People
Patent medicines, packaged drugs with incompletely disclosed contents, were plentiful and profitable in the United States from the period directly following the Civil War through the early twentieth century. Before the first Pure Food and Drug Laws were passed, the manufacturers and promoters of patent medicines made millions of dollars...
George Cooke: Albany Snake Oil Salesman
“Dr. Cooke, No. 3 Norton Street, Albany, NY — In every age of the world, men of superior genius have lived: Homer, Voltaire, Euripides and Virgil. It has, however, remained for the 19th century to produce a man whose attainments, both in letters and science, which justly entitles him to equal rank with the illustrious mentioned above. That man is the world-renowned surgeon and physician, Gen. George Cooke whose fame and knowledge of the healing art have reached every clime. Having traveled and practiced on both hemispheres, strange as it may appear, it is, nevertheless true that Dr. Cooke often effects cures in one day, permanently, with the aid of his Universal Antidote, annihilating every vestige of the disease of whatever character, for which a complimentary massive gold medal was presented to him by the British government in consideration of his superior talents, and his scientific improvements in the practice of medicine. Let the public bear in mind that old Dr. Cooke is in no manner connected with the rapacious gang of swindlers whose letters have so recently been seized by the US Government.
