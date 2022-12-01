Read full article on original website
Celia Israel in the hot seat in final stretch of mayoral campaign
Closing attacks focus on Israel’s record, policy proposals. State Representative Celia Israel went from underdog to frontrunner overnight November 8th when she pulled off a surprise first-place finish in a six-way mayoral race. That’s given her campaign momentum heading into a December 13th runoff against former State Senator Kirk...
KVUE
Race for Austin mayor: Celia Israel
AUSTIN, Texas — For State Rep. Celia Israel to become Austin’s 53rd mayor, she’ll need to first defeat the city’s 48th mayor, Kirk Watson. And when asked how she’s most different than Watson, Israel was succinct with her answer before elaborating. “I’m a chick,” she...
Poll: Who won the Austin Mayor Debate?
The two candidates for Austin mayor debated the biggest issues facing our city, and now we want to hear who you think had the best showing.
Equity Action denounces fraudulent petition drive by sham group
Equity Action, a local nonprofit political action committee, is decrying what it calls a fraudulent effort by an unknown group impersonating it online and while canvassing for petition signatures. In August, Equity Action submitted 33,000 petition signatures to the city clerk in support of the Austin Police Oversight Act, which...
Equity Action: Canvassers collecting signatures on ‘fraud’ police oversight petition
Equity Action claims video and audio recordings show canvassers claiming to work for Equity Action asking for signatures on a petition.
thedailytexan.com
UT professors speak on Dan Patrick’s threat to tenure
History professor Leonard Moore has taught hundreds of students about the Black Panthers, a Black power organization, and Jim Crow laws, legislation passed to enforce racial segregation in southern U.S. states. He is one of the few Black professors who does this at the University of Texas at Austin. He is granted this freedom because he is tenured and doesn’t have to worry about getting fired for teaching “critical race theory.”
universitystar.com
Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students
The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
kut.org
Austin's legal costs to oust the South Terminal's operator double to $3 million
Legal bills are piling up in the city's fight to oust the company running the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin's City Council voted Thursday to double ABIA's legal services agreement with corporate law firm Winstead PC to more than $3 million. The move comes after the company with...
Tesla drives into South Austin bar
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday, a car drove into their building and then took off.
Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places
One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
KTRE
Family seeks answers after police kill Austin man on his own porch
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The family of an Austin, Texas, man is seeking answers after he was fatally shot by police last month on his front porch following a late-night emergency call by a neighbor. Video and audio released Thursday show that Austin police officers arrived Nov. 15, yelled “drop...
Child, adult transported in Travis County rollover crash
Austin-Travis County emergency personnel transported one adult and one child to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southern Travis County Sunday afternoon.
Lame duck council set to vote on 20-year sweetheart tax deal for developer
With just weeks to go in his term, Mayor Steve Adler is seeking to finalize a sweetheart tax deal for a developer that donated tens of thousands of dollars to his reelection campaign and those of other council members. The council has scheduled a vote for December 1st to amend...
Video released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Texas
On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the Nov. 15 south Austin police shooting death of 33-year-old Rajan David Moonesinghe.
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
KHOU
Texas teams in bowl games: Where and when they'll play
HOUSTON — Sunday was a big day in college football, as we learned which teams will be playing in which bowl games and there was plenty of representation for Texas. We'll start with the big one. TCU is the first Texas team to take part of the college football playoffs. The Horned Frogs earned a shot at a national championship, despite their loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.
onekindesign.com
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
